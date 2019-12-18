Advanced search

'I feel I have a new life' - Wisbech super slimmer is a new man after losing 15 stone

PUBLISHED: 16:32 18 December 2019

Arthur Pope says he is “happier and healthier” after losing 15 stone and winning a Slimming World award. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD

Arthur Pope says he is "happier and healthier" after losing 15 stone and winning a Slimming World award. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD

A man from Wisbech has lost a life-changing 15 stone after he couldn't even walk without feeling out of breath.

Arthur Pope says he is "happier and healthier" after losing 50 per cent of his starting weight.

The 64-year-old joined Slimming World in October 2015, and has now been awarded their 'club 50' award.

"My weight impacted my life, being unable to walk without feeling tired and out of breath," Arthur said.

"I now enjoy gardening, and I watch football matches while using an exercise bike.

"I've been overweight for many years but now I feel like a new man since losing the weight.

"Apart from looking so different, it's the change on the inside that's been the greatest - I'm happier, healthier and much more confident - I feel I have a new life."

Arthur, who joined Slimming World with his wife Jan, followed the club's food optimising eating plan and enjoys a nice spicy curry or his favourite chicken cacciatore.

He still gets to eat all his favourite meals like burgers, chips and roast dinners but has made small changes like using lean meat or cooking with low calorie spray instead of oil or butter.

Arthur said: "People think slimming means going hungry, eating nothing but salad or obsessively counting every calorie you eat, but it's not like that at all at Slimming World.

"I love food and it's never once felt like I was on 'a diet' - in fact, people are always surprised at how much food I have on my plate and can't believe I'm losing weight eating so much without ever feeling hungry.

"I've made so many friends at the group and I honestly don't think I could have done it without the support of my consultant and the group each week."

Tina who runs the Wisbech Slimming World group, said: "The changes we've seen in Arthur are incredible.

"I hope his success will inspire other people who'd like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and as a result, become happier and healthier to come and join us."

