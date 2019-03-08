Wisbech man, 22, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten by inflicting 'blunt force trauma'

A 22 -year-old man from Wisbech has been found guilty of inflicting injuries to a kitten.

James Callaby, of Tindall Close, has been told to report back to Peterborough court on October 2 after pre-sentence reports have been prepared.

Callaby committed the offence in Wisbech on November 2 last year and the prosecution was brought before the court by the RSPCA.

He was found guilty of "causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a black female kitten named Lola".

The charge alleged he inflicted "non-accidental injury, namely blunt force trauma" to the right side of the kitten's head.

The offence, under the animal welfare act of 2006, said that Callaby "knew or ought to reasonably have known" the consequences his actions would have caused. The charge allleged he failed to 'exercise and supervision in protection of the kitten from harm'.

At his first hearing on May 28 he pleaded guilty but at a hearing before Peterborough magistrates on September 13 he was found guilty.