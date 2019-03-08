Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

Two girls - aged 14 and 16 - have been bailed in connection with an incident in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died.

The teenage girls were two of four people who were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, which happened on Saturday afternoon.

A girl, aged 12, and a man were also arrested but have been released with no further action.

The events unfolded in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, at around 5pm on Saturday when the man is thought to have confronted people in his home.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at about 5pm on Saturday (September 28) by the ambulance service with reports of a man in cardiac arrest in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech.

"The man, in his 80s, sadly passed away at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

"Three girls aged 12, 14 and 16 and a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. Two girls aged 14 and 16 have been bailed until October 25. The other 12-year-old girl and the man have been released with no further action."

Neighbours rushed to the home of the man in his 80s after the incident and one resident tried to give him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Another said neighbours "heard a noise and as their son had just gone out to play they went to see. He went into the house with another resident as the door was still open."

Police have not confirmed reports - widely shared by residents - that a hammer was found in nearby bushes.

A post mortem on the man who died is being held.