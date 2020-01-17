Advanced search

Wisbech man allegedly drove up close behind woman who was left feeling 'intimidated' court hears

PUBLISHED: 14:42 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 17 January 2020

Wisbech man accused of breaking a non-molestation order. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Wisbech man accused of breaking a non-molestation order. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A Wisbech man is facing court action after allegedly driving too close to the victim of a "non molestation" order made against him.

Nathan Large, 37, of Ellerby Drive, appeared before magistrates at Peterborough on January 15.

The charge against him was that on January 8 "without reasonable excuse" drove "very close" behind the victim.

It caused her, said the court charge, to be "feel intimidated".

A judge had made a non-molestation order on August 22 last year against Large, magistrates were told.

He has now ordered to appear before Huntingdon court on January 21. Large has also been banned from going anywhere near an address in Wisbech.

Reasons for the adjournment were for a case management hearing (defendant ordered to attend) and other restrictions were put in place with prevent interference with witnesses "or otherwise obstruct the course of justice". This was explained as to whether in relation to the defendant or any other person to prevent offending.

Large entered a plea of not guilt before magistrates at Peterborough.

Most Read

Butcher shut down by health inspectors after mouse droppings and ‘wee’ found

Maipop Farm in Walsoken, where mouse droppings were found in the butcher's shop Picture: Harry Rutter

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Wisbech primary school ranked in top 10 for performance in Cambridgeshire

Peckover Primary was ranked ninth out of 253 primary schools in the county. Picture: SCHOOL

Off-licence expansion in Wisbech town centre could go if Fenland Council agree licensing committee recommendation

Policy restricting off licence expansion in Wisbech town centre could go if council accepts licensing committee recommendation. Picture: ARCHANT

Two hours into the New Year and police come across stabbing victim in Wisbech street

Police reveal they came across a stabbing victim in Chapel Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of New Year's Day. The victim was stabbed in the leg and needed hospital treatment. Picture; GOOGLE

Most Read

Butcher shut down by health inspectors after mouse droppings and ‘wee’ found

Maipop Farm in Walsoken, where mouse droppings were found in the butcher's shop Picture: Harry Rutter

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Wisbech primary school ranked in top 10 for performance in Cambridgeshire

Peckover Primary was ranked ninth out of 253 primary schools in the county. Picture: SCHOOL

Off-licence expansion in Wisbech town centre could go if Fenland Council agree licensing committee recommendation

Policy restricting off licence expansion in Wisbech town centre could go if council accepts licensing committee recommendation. Picture: ARCHANT

Two hours into the New Year and police come across stabbing victim in Wisbech street

Police reveal they came across a stabbing victim in Chapel Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of New Year's Day. The victim was stabbed in the leg and needed hospital treatment. Picture; GOOGLE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech man allegedly drove up close behind woman who was left feeling ‘intimidated’ court hears

Wisbech man accused of breaking a non-molestation order. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Wisbech man, 22, ignored court orders involving his ‘child’ girlfriend

Andre Day has been sentenced after ignoring court orders involving his child girlfriend. Picture: Helen Drake/Archant

Large quantity of lead stolen from St Mary’s church in Doddington

The lead from St Mary's church roof Doddington was stolen on Monday night. About 50% of the lead on the south aisle and the porch has gone . Picture; MARCH SOCIETY

Sheep ‘looked sheepish’ after being placed in back of police van for loitering at side of Fen road

The sheep was put in the back of a police van after officers spotted it loitering at the side of the A1101 at Tydd Gote. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Drivers stopped for drugs, drink and no insurance across 24 hours in Wisbech

Drivers stopped for drugs, drink and no insurance across 24 hours in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists