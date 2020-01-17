Wisbech man allegedly drove up close behind woman who was left feeling 'intimidated' court hears

Wisbech man accused of breaking a non-molestation order. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

A Wisbech man is facing court action after allegedly driving too close to the victim of a "non molestation" order made against him.

Nathan Large, 37, of Ellerby Drive, appeared before magistrates at Peterborough on January 15.

The charge against him was that on January 8 "without reasonable excuse" drove "very close" behind the victim.

It caused her, said the court charge, to be "feel intimidated".

A judge had made a non-molestation order on August 22 last year against Large, magistrates were told.

He has now ordered to appear before Huntingdon court on January 21. Large has also been banned from going anywhere near an address in Wisbech.

Reasons for the adjournment were for a case management hearing (defendant ordered to attend) and other restrictions were put in place with prevent interference with witnesses "or otherwise obstruct the course of justice". This was explained as to whether in relation to the defendant or any other person to prevent offending.

Large entered a plea of not guilt before magistrates at Peterborough.