Published: 4:34 PM January 19, 2021

A Wisbech resident who headbutted two HM Revenue and Customs employees and spat at one of them has been told to expect a prison sentence of more than six months.

At a court hearing last month, Andras Juhasz, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker on December 10.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report and Juhasz, of Kinderley Road, was back before Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

However, District Judge Ken Sheraton said he did not deem the case suitable for summary dispersal.

He told Juhasz: “In due course you will be given credit that you have pleaded guilty to these two offences but my view is that they are too serious to be dealt with in magistrates’ court.

“In view of the fact I’m dealing with two headbutts to emergency workers and also spitting at one of them - in particular during this pandemic - it merits more than six months in prison.”

Juhasz was committed to Cambridge Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed.