News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Man charged with burglaries of vape filters and cash from business premises in Wisbech was arrested in Liverpool

person

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:26 PM July 29, 2020    Updated: 6:28 AM November 4, 2020
William O’Driscoll, 31, of Sandbank, Wisbech was arrested yesterday afternoon (Tuesday July 28) in L

William O’Driscoll, 31, of Sandbank, Wisbech was arrested yesterday afternoon (Tuesday July 28) in Liverpool in connection with several burglaries. He is charged with burglaries of vape filters and hundreds of pounds in cash from business premises in the town. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

A Wisbech man charged with burglaries of vape filters and hundreds of pounds in cash from business premises in the town was arrested nearly 200 miles away in Liverpool.

William O’Driscoll, 31, of Sandbank, was arrested yesterday afternoon (Tuesday July 28) in Liverpool in connection with several burglaries.

He has since been charged with three counts of burglary including theft of vape filters worth £100 from White Lion Hotel, £300 cash from Porter and Son scrapyard and £150 cash from St Mary’s Auto Parts.

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 10.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire

Campaigner sleeps rough to turn spotlight on homelessness

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

Mercedes latest car abandoned in Wash Road, Welney, flood

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Norwich Magistrates Court

Three men to appear in court for drugs offences

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon

Flooding | Video

Family devastated after kitchen submerged ‘completely under water’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus