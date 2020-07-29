Man charged with burglaries of vape filters and cash from business premises in Wisbech was arrested in Liverpool

William O’Driscoll, 31, of Sandbank, Wisbech was arrested yesterday afternoon (Tuesday July 28) in Liverpool in connection with several burglaries. He is charged with burglaries of vape filters and hundreds of pounds in cash from business premises in the town. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A Wisbech man charged with burglaries of vape filters and hundreds of pounds in cash from business premises in the town was arrested nearly 200 miles away in Liverpool.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

William O’Driscoll, 31, of Sandbank, was arrested yesterday afternoon (Tuesday July 28) in Liverpool in connection with several burglaries.

He has since been charged with three counts of burglary including theft of vape filters worth £100 from White Lion Hotel, £300 cash from Porter and Son scrapyard and £150 cash from St Mary’s Auto Parts.

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 10.