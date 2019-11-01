Wisbech man, 67, fears he could have lost his sight after being attacked by gang in Halloween masks

A Wisbech man in 60s fears he could have lost his sight after being punched in the eye by a gang of youths in Halloween masks who 'terrorised' businesses in Norfolk Street last night (October 31).

The victim, who doesn't want to be named, said he was targeted by the same group who had viciously attacked him on October 22 in Orange Grove.

The 67-year-old had his retina torn as a one of the youths "dug" his fingernail into his eye as he tried to make a citizen's arrest.

The brawl took place just after 7.30pm as the gang descended on the King Kebab shop for the second time this week.

The victim said: "People are afraid to come down Norfolk Street for fear of being attacked and it is affecting business.

"This group are running riot in the town and not stopping.

"I had been heading out about 6.30pm when I spotted them hanging around.

"They saw me and shouted 'that's the man' and I shouted back 'just leave us alone'.

"They were all wearing Halloween masks and looked aged between 15 and 19.

"They disappeared up an alley way but were still shouting and waving their fists."

The man returned to park his car outside shops in Norfolk Street near to CCTV just after 7pm, but not long after they returned.

He said: "I heard my friend shout 'quick get out here' and we could see up the road that the gang had returned to terrorise the kebab shop.

"The staff began to chase them down the road and me and three others said we were going to block them in and stop them while we called 999.

"I said 'I am arresting you on a citizen's arrest' so I grabbed hold and tore the sleeve off his coat - but couldn't manage to detain him.

"He smacked me in the eye socket and tore my retina was his fingernails.

"I could not see out my eyes - there was blood on the road and my glasses were smashed in the middle of the street."

The man claims that in the past week 13 police officers have attended the area due to crimes caused by the youths - yet no arrests have been made.

"I was told that if a shard of glass had gone in my eye I would have lost my sight," he added.

The Wisbech Standard has contacted Cambridgeshire Police for a statement in regards to the incident.