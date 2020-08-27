Man arrested in Wisbech accused of breaching terms of sex offenders’ register

A registered sex offender from Wisbech appeared before magistrates facing 11 charges of breaching a court order.

Craig Durrant, 26, was arrested in the town on Monday (August 24).

The charges include the suspicion that Durrant broke the terms a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

He was charged with five counts of breaching a SHPO and six counts of not following notification requirements of being on the Sex Offenders Register.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before magistrates at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on August 25.

The hearing was adjourned for a plea and trial prep hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on September 22. He has been remanded until this hearing.

A SHPO is an order made against any person who is found to have committed an offence under Schedule 3 or 5 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

SHPOs (Sexual Harm Prevention Order) are imposed by a magistrate or a judge at the crown court if the person is considered a risk to the public, or to another specific person.