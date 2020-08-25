Sex offender from Wisbech in court for breaching conditions of Sexual Harm Prevention Order

Registered sex offender from Wisbech arrested and in court today accused of 11 counts in respect of breaching court order. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A registered sex offender from Wisbech is appearing in court today (Tuesday) to face 11 charges of breaching a court order.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Craig Durrant, 26, was arrested in the town yesterday (Monday).

You may also want to watch:

The charges related to an alleged suspicion of Durrant breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He has since been charged with five counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and six counts of failing to comply with notification requirements of being on the Sex Offenders Register.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.