Sex offender from Wisbech in court for breaching conditions of Sexual Harm Prevention Order
PUBLISHED: 13:12 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 25 August 2020
A registered sex offender from Wisbech is appearing in court today (Tuesday) to face 11 charges of breaching a court order.
Craig Durrant, 26, was arrested in the town yesterday (Monday).
The charges related to an alleged suspicion of Durrant breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
He has since been charged with five counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and six counts of failing to comply with notification requirements of being on the Sex Offenders Register.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.
