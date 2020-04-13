Nick aims to raise £2,500 for the medical charity that saved his friend’s life

Long Sutton 10K

Nick Johnson has vowed to shave his head if he reaches his fundraising target for the Magpas Air Ambulance, which airlifted his friend to hospital.

He has already raised over £1,000 by running two 10km races and cycling 47 miles at his home in Walsoken.

The cycle ride was the same distance the helicopter that airlifted his friend James Watson to Papworth travelled when it set off from Wisbech.

Postman James, who is known as ‘Jimmy’ among family and friends, had to be revived five times when he suffered a heart attack at work at Wisbech Sorting Office on January 2 this year.

His wife Alison was warned to prepare for the worse, but Jimmy survived with the help of medics from the East of England Ambulance Service and the Magpas Air Ambulance.

And to say ‘thank you’ for saving a friend’s life, Nick wants to raise £2,500 for Magpas as this is the amount it costs the charity each time a helicopter of medics is deployed to an incident.

Nick said: “If it wasn’t for them [Magpas], Jimmy wouldn’t be here today. It made us realise that life is precious, and these medics helped save his life.”

He added: “I know it’s difficult times for everyone right now, but Magpas really is a fantastic charity that serves Wisbech and the Fens and it needs our support to keep their excellent work going. Your donation will save lives.”

Magpas Air Ambulance is a charity that relies on donations to deliver critical care and continue to save lives.

To support Nick, visit his JustGiving Page to make a donation.