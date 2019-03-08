‘Wisbech: Made in Minecraft’ launches this afternoon at the Luxe Cinema

Collusion commissioned virtual builders Blockworks to recreate a section of the town of Wisbech - in Minecraft. There will be a live launch at 3.30pm today. Picture: COLLUSION Archant

Today is your chance to see Wisbech brought to virtual life as ‘Wisbech: Made in Minecraft’ launches this afternoon at the Luxe Cinema.

As part of their 2016-19 project Collusion studios commissioned international virtual builders Blockworks to recreate a section of the town of Wisbech – in Minecraft.

The hand-built virtual world is now available for people to explore and there will be a live launch and virtual fireworks at 3.30pm today (Friday March 22)

Collusion worked with animation artist and filmmaker Bunny Schendler to devise and produce a film titled Wisbech 2019: Made in Minecraft, set entirely in Wisbech Minecraft.

She recorded interviews with local people, capturing in their own voices thoughts about the town and ideas for the future, offering a refreshingly different point of view of the town.

Collusion also had the input of leading Minecraft artist and innovator Adam Clarke – aka Minecraft YouTuber Wizard Keen.

Adam captured all of the Minecraft action for the film and led a live-streamed build on a number of specially designated Wisbech plots – including the river, The Gap in the High Street, and the castle – as part of our launch event.

To further investigate the creative potential of Minecraft Wisbech, Collusion worked with local organisations including Wisbech Projects CIC and VAR Club, as well as the Penelope Club (creative women in business), the Wisbech Heritage Forum, pupils from the Thomas Clarkson Academy, and more.

A Collusion spokesman said: “Together we’ve explored Minecraft Wisbech as a game space for cooperative play and problem solving.

“It is also a fun tool for exploration and discovery, a place for recording remarkable facts about Wisbech’s heritage, and as a way of capturing people’s proudest moments and achievements.”

The artists involved are:

Bunny Schendler

Bunny Schendler is a London-born animator and filmmaker whose work includes the BAFTA-nominated Channel Four commissioned short The World of Interiors, Candy Guard’s first Channel Four series Pond Life, and Adam B, a documentary about avant-garde musician Adam Bohman.

Adam Clarke

Adam is a leading Minecraft artist and digital producer. He uses Minecraft, games, traditional art, and technology to inspire and entertain, working globally with institutions, museums, schools, and companies.

His work includes collaborations with Tate Britain, The Space, Guardian Newspapers, United for Wildlife, Disney, and many more.

To access the server, you will need to use Minecraft Java Edition 1.12.2. The IP address is: 158.69.28.220Download from: https://github.com/collusion-org-uk/minecraft-wisbech