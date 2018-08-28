Advanced search

Historic and mature 30 metre beech tree in Wisbech Park being felled on safety grounds says Fenland Council

PUBLISHED: 14:58 06 February 2019

The 30 metre mature beech that is being felled in Wisbech Park for safety reasons. Piccture: FDC

The 30 metre mature beech that is being felled in Wisbech Park for safety reasons. Piccture: FDC

A landmark 30 metre beech tree in Wisbech Park is being felled after an inspection found it poses a risk to the public.

The mature tree, situated alongside a path on the eastern side of the park, near the tennis courts, is showing extensive decay.

A tree inspection carried out by Hayden arboriculture consultants on behalf of Fenland District Council identified several areas of internal decay caused by the giant polypore fungus (Meripilus Giganteus).

A report to the council said: “Given that giant polypore predominantly causes decay below ground and because of the propensity of infected trees to fail, also bearing in mind the tree’s size and location within a highly used area, we recommend that it be felled immediately.”

Work to fell the tree began today (Wednesday) and is expected to take three days to complete. The area has been cordoned off during the works.

Councillor Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “It is a great shame that we have to take this course of action as we try to do everything we can to maintain our trees and allow them to flourish.

“However, public safety is paramount and we have to consider the risk they pose.”

