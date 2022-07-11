A smiling mayor, Cllr Susan Wallwork, signalling the wait is over for shoppers and bus passengers in Wisbech to use a convenient loo. - Credit: Town Council

Bus passengers and shoppers will finally be able to spend a penny after Wisbech town council won agreement to manage the Horsefair toilets.

Mayor Cllr Susan Wallwork cut a ribbon to re-open the loos today after the town council had agreed to spend around £37,000 a year to care for them.

Horsefair owners NewRiver Retail pulled the plug on the loos three years ago – and not for the first time- after repeated vandalism.

Re-opening follows lengthy talks with the Horsefair owners New River Retail and resolution of what Cllr Peter Human had described as overcoming “stumbling blocks” to resolve the issue.

The town council says it was “keen to listen” to public who were clear that it was important for them to be re-opened.

The toilets will be open 7 days a week, including Bank Holidays, from 10.00 am until 3.00 pm.

“These opening hours have been chosen having regard for the town’s footfall data,” said a council spokesperson.

Users will be asked to pay 20p a visit.

To keep the toilets clean and safe, an attendant will be present during the opening hours.