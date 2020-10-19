Shop Local: Anglia Locksmiths is there for customers in need

Shop Local feature Wisbech Anglia Locksmiths Rosie Cartwright (L) and Mario Sitek (R). Pictures: Ian Carter Archant

The team at Anglia Locksmiths have the experience and knowledge to help customers in their hour of need.

They stock items that tradesman can just pop in and pick up for plumbing, building, carpentry and electrical jobs.

Households can call on them for help if they’re locked out, need keys cut and want pet tags engraved.

Now the weather has turned, they also stock a range of open fire accessories.

Their variety of keys for key cutting is also extensive. In fact, they can cut keys for churches and have handled cathedral keys in the past as well.

Mark Ward, and his wife Sara, run the business.

His sister, Rosie Cartwright and her colleague Mario Sitek were serving customers when we spoke to them.

She said: “When people are in the middle of a job sometimes they don’t have time to buy what they need online or go even go to the out of town retail sites.

“They just want to pop out, get what they need and get back to work. We’re often within walking distance so it’s convenience for our customers.”

Anglia Locksmiths, which is in Church Terrace, stayed open during lockdown to supply essential items to tradesmen.

Rosie said: ”It felt like everybody out there was ringing during lockdown to see if we had what they needed.

“And, to be fair, we have such a varied stock in here that we usually have most things.

“We were also called by people locked out of their homes. Nobody wants to be left stranded outside of their house.”

The business was started in 1964 by Mark and Rosie’s father Ray.

The odd feature here and there is dotted around the shop as a reminder of the business’ legacy.

A traditional plaque on the wall has ‘Anglia Locksmiths’ engraved into it and the shop’s original four-digit telephone number.

Throughout our chat, people were coming and going popping in and out of the shop.

One customer needed a key engraving and quite a few workers also needed a few bits of the jobs they were working on.

The phone also rang quite a few times and just goes to show how much their customers can rely on them.

Find Anglia Locksmiths at 13 Church Terrace in Wisbech. Their telephone number is 01945 583530.

