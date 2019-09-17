Kind-hearted Wisbech Lions raise money for 21-year-old battling cancer

Kindhearted members of Wisbech Lions clubbed together to raise money for a 21-year-old Anna Norris from Wisbech battling cancer. They presented the cheque to fundraiser and friend of Anna, Savannah Farrell. Picture: Alan Edmunds Archant

The Wisbech Lions clubbed together to raise money for a 21-year-old from Wisbech battling cancer.

A fundraiser has been set up for Wisbech woman Anna Norris (pictured) who was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer during a 500-mile trek. Picture: Supplied / Just Giving A fundraiser has been set up for Wisbech woman Anna Norris (pictured) who was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer during a 500-mile trek. Picture: Supplied / Just Giving

The Lions, who serve the community, heard about Anna Norris' story and decided to offer some financial help.

Anna was set to take part in a 500 mile trek from France to Santiago de Compostola, Spain.

Seven days into the trip she was called back to the UK after doctor's had results of tests on a lump, before she left.

Her savings were used to return to the UK where she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Treatment was started and in May she had her hair shaved off and gave it to a children's cancer charity to help make a wig for a child.

Anna has had her treatment and remains positive. She has set her goal to finish the trek she started when she is recovered.

Her friend, Jess Ogden set up a Just Giving page to raise funds for Anna to complete her ambition when she is well enough.

Along with her friend Savannah Farrell the two set about fundraising.

Alan Edmunds, vice president of Wisbech Lions, brought the matter to the attention of the club and presented a cheque to Savannah.

Alan said: "It is wonderful to see young people helping others and putting so much effort into it. Maybe they should consider becoming Lions!'

A fundraising quiz with prizes offered by local businesses and people will take place this Friday (September 20) at 7.30pm at West Walton Primary School.

It is a £2 entry for teams of six. Savannah can be contacted on 07950 234075 to book.

