Individuals recognised for their community spirit at Wisbech Lions certificate evening

Individuals recognised for their community spirit at Wisbech Lions certificate evening. Picture; IAN CARTER Archant

It was an evening of celebrating community spirit, hardworking individuals and businesses that bring out the best in Wisbech.

The Wisbech Lions presented framed Lions Centennial Certificates of Appreciation to three people at the awards evening on January 10.

Maxine Woodhouse, from St Augustine’s Day Care Centre, was recognised for her outstanding contribution to those in her care.

David O’Connell from the Rose Tavern was praised for his continued generous support to the Lions Easter Egg appeal and Martin Holmes of J S Holmes Nissan dealer, who for many years has provided the 4x4 towing vehicle for Santa and his sleigh.

Steve Jarvis from the Jolly Fryer could not make the presentation. He and his team, every year, undertake a £1 in an envelope meal raffle.

The final tribute of the evening was to Andy Maul and Vikki Holmes of Bygones Cafe.

Andy was nominated for a special glass plaque in recognition of ‘Outstanding Service to the Community’.

A cheque for £100 was also given to Ellen Debney who won the WW1 competition with a piece of work bringing the soldiers on the War Memorial in Gorefield, back to life.

The Lions said that they were “truly blessed with some great people in Wisbech”.

