News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Wisbech Lion honoured for 52 years of service

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 5:00 AM July 1, 2021   
David Lilley and David Pope

David Lilley (L) has received the highest honour offered by Lions Club International for his 52 years service to the organisation. David is pictured with David Pope, the area's District Governor Elect for the organisation. - Credit: Supplied by Wisbech Lions

A dedicated member of Wisbech Lions has received the organisation’s highest honour for his 52 years’ service with the organisation.  

David Lilley, the club’s outgoing treasurer, was awarded the Melvyn Jones Fellowship in recognition of his commitment.  

He joined Lions Club International in April 1970 and has taken on most roles in various lions clubs. 

For many years, he has served as secretary and treasurer for the Wisbech Lions. 

David Lilley

David Lilley pictured with his Mervin Jones Fellow award for his 52 years- service with Lions Club International. - Credit: Supplied by Wisbech Lions

David Pope, a member of Peterborough Lions Club and District Governor Elect for the area, presented the award.  

You may also want to watch:

Alan Edmunds, Wisbech Lions President, said: “This is an extraordinary achievement and the highest of honours.  

“Lion David Pope had previously presented David Lilley with awards for his 40 and 50 years’ service as well.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 CCTV released of diners who ran up £200 bill, and refused to pay
  2. 2 Decapitated bodies unearthed at Roman burial site in Cambs quarry
  3. 3 £413,000 cannabis factory uncovered after British Gas routine check
  1. 4 Chip shop to close early for staff to watch Euro 2020 England vs Ukraine
  2. 5 Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly
  3. 6 Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 
  4. 7 Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder
  5. 8 ‘I’m tired of being fobbed off’ says customer of Wisbech builder
  6. 9 Police share images of Wisbech cannabis factory
  7. 10 Drink-driver ‘nearly hit’ police car before failing blowing twice the limit

At the annual handover meeting held at Leverington Social Club, Mr Edmunds was elected as the club’s president for a second year.  

Members also heard how Wisbech Lions continued to serve the community throughout the pandemic by meeting regularly over Zoom and strengthening its social media presence.

Charity News
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scene that greeted police as they arrived at crash on the A15 roundabout at Eye. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Numerous cars' in roundabout crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Paul Davies, owner of Top To Toe

Liquidators called into popular Wisbech hair and beauty salon

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Waster left. Whittlesey, Peterborough Friday 21 May 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Health

Recycling firm goes bust ahead of £55,000 court fines and costs  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police who stopped Troy Kerrison, of Walpole Highway, in Wisbech spotted white powder on his nose, a court has heard. 

Courts

Drug-driver nearly seven times legal limit took horse tranquiliser

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus