Wisbech Lion honoured for 52 years of service

Published: 5:00 AM July 1, 2021

David Lilley (L) has received the highest honour offered by Lions Club International for his 52 years service to the organisation. David is pictured with David Pope, the area's District Governor Elect for the organisation. - Credit: Supplied by Wisbech Lions

A dedicated member of Wisbech Lions has received the organisation’s highest honour for his 52 years’ service with the organisation.

David Lilley, the club’s outgoing treasurer, was awarded the Melvyn Jones Fellowship in recognition of his commitment.

He joined Lions Club International in April 1970 and has taken on most roles in various lions clubs.

For many years, he has served as secretary and treasurer for the Wisbech Lions.

David Lilley pictured with his Mervin Jones Fellow award for his 52 years- service with Lions Club International. - Credit: Supplied by Wisbech Lions

David Pope, a member of Peterborough Lions Club and District Governor Elect for the area, presented the award.

Alan Edmunds, Wisbech Lions President, said: “This is an extraordinary achievement and the highest of honours.

“Lion David Pope had previously presented David Lilley with awards for his 40 and 50 years’ service as well.”

At the annual handover meeting held at Leverington Social Club, Mr Edmunds was elected as the club’s president for a second year.

Members also heard how Wisbech Lions continued to serve the community throughout the pandemic by meeting regularly over Zoom and strengthening its social media presence.