Family's hearts 'could not be fuller' as town lights orange

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:07 PM June 10, 2021
The Royal Blue Meat Company raised at least £300 as they marked International Batten Disease Awareness Day for Sarah Dodkin and her family.

A family said their “hearts couldn’t be fuller” as their local community rallied to raise awareness of a rare genetic condition. 

Businesses in Wisbech turned orange on International Batten Disease Awareness Day on Wednesday to highlight Juvenile Batten Disease for Sarah Dodkin and her family. 

“Throughout the day we have loved seeing you all dressed in orange and sharing your pictures and spreading awareness of the Batten Disease Family Association and Batten Disease,” Sarah said. 

“Our hearts couldn’t be fuller.” 

The Royal Blue Meat Company raised at least £300 as they marked International Batten Disease Awareness Day for Sarah Dodkin and her family, including with their food (pictured).

The Royal Blue Meat Company raised at least £300 as they marked International Batten Disease Awareness Day for Sarah Dodkin and her family. - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

The Royal Blue Meat Company on Market Place, which raised at least £300, marked the event by arranging orange balloons outside its shop and coated kebabs, burgers and chicken in orange.

The Dodkins, who saw Wisbech Castle light up, also met Wisbech mayor Cllr Andrew Lynn, as well as town councillors Sam Hoy and Steve Tierney on the day. 

Nathaniel Woodward of Woodward's Confection (centre) with Cllr Sam Hoy (left) and mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Andrew Lynn on International Batten Disease Awareness Day.

AJ Coggles Funeral Directors lit up orange for International Batten Disease Awareness Day.

Writing on his Facebook page, Cllr Lynn said: “The highlight was meeting three wonderful, selfless and amazing little boys that are now definitely the mayor’s new best friends.” 

Finley and Harrison were diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 2017 aged six and one, which affects their eyesight, memory and mobility.   

Wisbech Castle was lit up orange for Sarah Dodkin and her family to mark International Batten Disease Awareness Day.

The Dodkin family outside Wisbech Castle to mark International Batten Disease Awareness Day.

