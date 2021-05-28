Cinema reopens after months of lockdown closure
- Credit: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH
One of Fenland's most popular cinemas reopens today after months of closure due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
The Light Cinema in Wisbech team say they "can't wait" to welcome film lovers back into their screens this afternoon.
Films showing include Godzilla Vs Kong, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway as well as the BAFTA and Oscar award-winning Sound of Metal and Nomadland.
Later this year, film fans can also look forward to A Quiet Place Part II, Black Widow, Fast & Furious 9, The Suicide Squad and No Time to Die.
The Light's reopening comes after The Luxe Cinema in Wisbech reopened on May 17.
The Light Cinema team said: "Before we open our doors today and get back to doing what we love, we just wanted to say a huge thank you to both our amazing team but also to you, our guests, for sticking by us.
"We can’t wait to welcome you all back!"