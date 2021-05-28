Published: 10:55 AM May 28, 2021 Updated: 11:02 AM May 28, 2021

The Light Cinema in Wisbech is reopening today after months of being closed throughout the Covid-19 lockdown. - Credit: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

One of Fenland's most popular cinemas reopens today after months of closure due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Light Cinema in Wisbech team say they "can't wait" to welcome film lovers back into their screens this afternoon.

The Light Cinema in Wisbech is reopening today after months of being closed throughout the Covid-19 lockdown. - Credit: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Films showing include Godzilla Vs Kong, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway as well as the BAFTA and Oscar award-winning Sound of Metal and Nomadland.

Later this year, film fans can also look forward to A Quiet Place Part II, Black Widow, Fast & Furious 9, The Suicide Squad and No Time to Die.

The Luxe Cinema in Wisbech reopened on May 17 - Credit: Archant

The Light's reopening comes after The Luxe Cinema in Wisbech reopened on May 17.

The Light Cinema team said: "Before we open our doors today and get back to doing what we love, we just wanted to say a huge thank you to both our amazing team but also to you, our guests, for sticking by us.

"We can’t wait to welcome you all back!"



