A Wisbech man has been arrested this morning (Thursday June 6) in connection with keyless car thefts.

Officers executed the warrant at a garage unit in the Wisbech St Mary before arresting the man at a house in Wisbech.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and is currently in custody at King's Lynn.

Sergeant David Arnold said: "The warrant was part of our ongoing work to tackle this type of crime.

"We would urge anyone with any information about keyless car thefts to report it online."

Find more details on how you can keep your vehicle secure can be found via www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Vehicle-security

Anyone with information about keyless car thefts should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report