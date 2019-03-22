Video

‘Wisbech 2019: Made in Minecraft’ is one of the first towns in the UK to premiere in gaming style

'Wisbech 2019: Made in Minecraft' is one of the first towns in the UK to premier in gaming style. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

A blockbusting Minecraft project has seen Wisbech recreated in its very own virtual world.

The Capital of the Fens is one of the first towns in the UK to be made on this scale by dedicated gamers.

Landmarks in the town including St Peter’s Church Gardens, Wisbech Castle and the river all feature, as well as yet-to-be-built The Gap in High Street.

Now a short film about the project called Wisbech 2019: Made in Minecraft has premiered at the Luxe Cinema.

YouTube Minecraft sensation Adam Clarke (aka Wizard Keen) and filmmaker Bunny Schendler teamed up with Cambridge-based designers Collusion, who initially came up with the idea four years ago.

Gamers from across the globe can also take a tour of Wisbech in Minecraft via Adam’s livestream and Youtube channel.

In recent years, he has worked alongside Tate Britain and Disney to create Minecraft packages and has more than 40,000 subscribers online.

“There has been such a community buzz surrounding this project and I think it has brought people together,” he said.

“It shows that it’s not just a kid’s game but something that can bring architecture, culture and community together.

“Now people from all over the world can look at this and think ‘wow how do you do that?’ It will put Wisbech on the map and gives it a legacy.”

He added: “On my first visit to Wisbech I actually got lost but it was only from the Minecraft creation that I remembered my way around!”

London-born animator and filmmaker Bunny, who has worked on BAFTA-nominated Channel Four shows, took two months to create the short film, after spending time at the heart of the Fens.

She spoke to residents and business owners to get an authentic view of the town.

We're being taken on a tour of #Wisbech in #Minecraft form at the @LuxeWisbech. And wow! Residents voices have been overlapped on this film by @BSchendler pic.twitter.com/KoeUwiId0G — Clare Butler (@CButler_Cambs) 22 March 2019

“We looked at what the town aspires to be in the future but also the amazing historical past it has,” she said.

“The more I spoke to the community the more I discovered and I thought it was a real lovely place.”

To further investigate the creative potential of Minecraft Wisbech, Collusion worked with local organisations including Wisbech Projects CIC and VAR Club, as well as the Penelope Club (creative women in business), the Wisbech Heritage Forum, pupils from the Thomas Clarkson Academy, and more.

Rachel Drury, from Collusion, said: “You will see it recognisable places but also ones that are yet to be built.

“This has been really important to us and will change the way people see the town.

“Wisbech is a special place and it will now be on an international server.”

To access the server to see Wisbech in Minecraft form, you will need to use Minecraft Java Edition 1.12.2.

The IP address is: 158.69.28.220 or download from: https://github.com/collusion-org-uk/minecraft-wisbech or search Wizard Keen on Youtube.

