Advanced search

SPEED SKATING: Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters cap successful season at Living Sport Awards

PUBLISHED: 10:36 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 16 December 2019

JO TIDMAN

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters cap successful season at Living Sport Awards. The team are pictured. Picture: JO TIDMAN/ WISBECH INLINE SPEED SKATERS

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters cap successful season at Living Sport Awards. The team are pictured. Picture: JO TIDMAN/ WISBECH INLINE SPEED SKATERS

Jo Tidman

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters (WISS) topped off a hugely successful 2019 season with an award at the Living Sport Awards ceremony.

They were awarded Community Club of the Year after finishing joint winners alongside Three Counties Running Club at the glittering event.

Now in its 14th year, the Living Sport Awards recognises and celebrates the achievements of talented sportsmen and women, coaches, volunteers, organisations and clubs from the Peterborough and Cambridgeshire area.

The award for the speed skating club comes after an eventful 2019 season which saw members travel around the UK to compete in events ranging from Birmingham to Kent.

Skaters also represented Team GB and WISS in trips to the likes of Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

They brought home a massive haul of 109 British Championship medals, 49 British Championship titles, 6 new British records, 53 club race wins and had a total of 11 British champions in the form of Leah, Arthur, Flynn, Eve, Lucy, Kayleigh, David, Mike, Luke, Taylor and James.

They competed in races ranging in distance from 100m time trial sprints to 26-mile marathons and had a six hour endurance race thrown in for good measure.

You may also want to watch:

Team coach Glen Brown was joined on stage by former European champion, Mike McInerney, and club media representative Jo Tidman to collect the award.

Glen said it was "a great sport with great people" and continues to grow with "members ages ranging from 5 to 65".

Jo added that the club travels across the UK and parts of Europe to compete regularly throughout the year.

Club secretary Amanda McGurk said: "We didn't expect to win the award, just being nominated was a lovely achievement in itself. The win reflects the hard work everyone has put in this year."

The club is growing with several new members joining this year, and anyone is welcome to join, whether you want to compete in the future, improve your skating technique or just want to get fit.

Come and see the skaters in action at Skaters Roller Rink on Saturday nights from 5-7pm.

For more information, please visit www.wisbechinlinespeed.co.uk.

Most Read

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fenland lorry driver who went through red lights in Wisbech

A Knowles Transport lorry goes through a red light at the junction of Mount Pleasant and Lynn Road Wisbech.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: ‘Wrong place, wrong time’ for departed Wisbech Town boss

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley (left) making a presentation to former player Jon Fairweather ahead of his 400th appearance for the Fenmen last season. Picture: IAN CARTER

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town boss Seb Hayes resigns after learning of plans to sack him

Wisbech Town manager Seb Hayes has resigned. Picture: IAN CARTER

Chatteris manufacturer Stainless Metalcraft recognised by nuclear decommissioning leader Sellafield Ltd for high standards

Austen Adams, Vic Carlill, Stainless Metalcraft quality manager Martin Johnson and Sellafield supply chain engineer Gary Rushforth.

MP Lucy Frazer under fire after using maiden speech to describe how Cromwell defeated the Scots and sent them as “slaves to the colonies”

Lucy Frazer

Most Read

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fenland lorry driver who went through red lights in Wisbech

A Knowles Transport lorry goes through a red light at the junction of Mount Pleasant and Lynn Road Wisbech.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: ‘Wrong place, wrong time’ for departed Wisbech Town boss

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley (left) making a presentation to former player Jon Fairweather ahead of his 400th appearance for the Fenmen last season. Picture: IAN CARTER

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town boss Seb Hayes resigns after learning of plans to sack him

Wisbech Town manager Seb Hayes has resigned. Picture: IAN CARTER

Chatteris manufacturer Stainless Metalcraft recognised by nuclear decommissioning leader Sellafield Ltd for high standards

Austen Adams, Vic Carlill, Stainless Metalcraft quality manager Martin Johnson and Sellafield supply chain engineer Gary Rushforth.

MP Lucy Frazer under fire after using maiden speech to describe how Cromwell defeated the Scots and sent them as “slaves to the colonies”

Lucy Frazer

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

SPEED SKATING: Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters cap successful season at Living Sport Awards

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters cap successful season at Living Sport Awards. The team are pictured. Picture: JO TIDMAN/ WISBECH INLINE SPEED SKATERS

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech St Mary fall on wrong side of nine-goal thriller with Framlingham Town

Corey Kingston (left) netted a brace for Wisbech St Mary in their league defeat to Framlingham Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

ELY PANTO VERDICT: Dick Whittington is an uplifting experience for anyone of any age - indefatigable vibrancy in a magical show

On until January 5 at The Maltings Ely is the KD Theatre Productions pantomime �Dick Whittington�. It features a live band, spectacular sets, stunning costumes and a cast of seasoned professionals. Picture: KD

Risk is an essential part of life – could it help you save?

Don't gamble with your life savings, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: ‘Wrong place, wrong time’ for departed Wisbech Town boss

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley (left) making a presentation to former player Jon Fairweather ahead of his 400th appearance for the Fenmen last season. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists