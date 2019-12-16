SPEED SKATING: Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters cap successful season at Living Sport Awards

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters cap successful season at Living Sport Awards. The team are pictured. Picture: JO TIDMAN/ WISBECH INLINE SPEED SKATERS Jo Tidman

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters (WISS) topped off a hugely successful 2019 season with an award at the Living Sport Awards ceremony.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They were awarded Community Club of the Year after finishing joint winners alongside Three Counties Running Club at the glittering event.

Now in its 14th year, the Living Sport Awards recognises and celebrates the achievements of talented sportsmen and women, coaches, volunteers, organisations and clubs from the Peterborough and Cambridgeshire area.

The award for the speed skating club comes after an eventful 2019 season which saw members travel around the UK to compete in events ranging from Birmingham to Kent.

Skaters also represented Team GB and WISS in trips to the likes of Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

They brought home a massive haul of 109 British Championship medals, 49 British Championship titles, 6 new British records, 53 club race wins and had a total of 11 British champions in the form of Leah, Arthur, Flynn, Eve, Lucy, Kayleigh, David, Mike, Luke, Taylor and James.

They competed in races ranging in distance from 100m time trial sprints to 26-mile marathons and had a six hour endurance race thrown in for good measure.

You may also want to watch:

Team coach Glen Brown was joined on stage by former European champion, Mike McInerney, and club media representative Jo Tidman to collect the award.

Glen said it was "a great sport with great people" and continues to grow with "members ages ranging from 5 to 65".

Jo added that the club travels across the UK and parts of Europe to compete regularly throughout the year.

Club secretary Amanda McGurk said: "We didn't expect to win the award, just being nominated was a lovely achievement in itself. The win reflects the hard work everyone has put in this year."

The club is growing with several new members joining this year, and anyone is welcome to join, whether you want to compete in the future, improve your skating technique or just want to get fit.

Come and see the skaters in action at Skaters Roller Rink on Saturday nights from 5-7pm.

For more information, please visit www.wisbechinlinespeed.co.uk.