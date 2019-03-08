Fantastic racing from the Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters at London competition

The final of three back to back races was held on Sunday at Tatem Park in London and hosted some fantastic racing for local team, Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters.

Members of the Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters racing at Tatem Park in London on Sunday (May 19). Picture: JO TIDMAN. Members of the Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters racing at Tatem Park in London on Sunday (May 19). Picture: JO TIDMAN.

Eleven members of the team took to the smooth surface banked track, and every member of the team came home with a medal, displaying mature and experienced racing from all.

Kirby Barker, the youngest member of the whole competition showed how much he's improved by pipping the third placed skater on the line in their 1,500kms race. He finished third overall.

Meanwhile, his brother, Taylor, put on an amazing display in Cat 3 to make a clean sweep of all three of his races to finish first overall.

Arthur Buckler was moved to a category higher (cat 2) and battled against far bigger skaters! He took an epic win in the 3,000mts and finished 3rd overall in the category.

He then went on to win in the 2,000mts Pupil Boys age category race with Taylor finishing behind him in second. James Eve, also in Cat 2, showed consistency in his racing by finishing overall in 2nd place, making a sprint to the line in the 3,000mts race to finished 2nd.

Flynn McGurk and Warren Eve showed great strength by battling at the front of the highly competitive Category 1 pack with Mike McInerney during the 3kms race but finished just off the podium.

Flynn, along with Lucy McInerney, finished the 5,000mts races in 1st places in each of their age categories with Warren a close second in the Junior boys category in the same race.

Mike McInerney had an immense battle with Essex rivals Bobby Ball and Daniel King during the 5,000mts points race and finished in second place. He also took an overall third in Cat 1.

Finally, the Masters skaters had a successful outing. Luke Frary and Karl Bates finishing in second and third respectively, with Luke taking a third place in the 5,000mts race. Jo Tidman made a clean sweep in all three of her races, to finish on the top step of the podium.

Next up is the European Masters marathon for the older skaters in the team, to be held at London's Olympic Park.