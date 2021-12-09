Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters made the most of home advantage by winning at the British Indoor Championships. - Credit: WISS

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club made the most of home advantage by winning a national tournament.

The club competed in the British Indoor Championships, where Leah Barker won silver in the 1000m, 300m and sprint in the pupil girls' category.

Arthur Buckler won gold in the 1000 and 500m in the pupil boys’ class, while he and Kirby Barker won gold and silver in the sprint with times of 8.28 and 8.94 seconds respectively.

In the cadet boys’ races, Taylor Barker claimed bronze in the sprint and 500m, and silver in the 1000m race.

Eve McInerney dominated in the senior ladies, taking gold in the sprint with 8.65 seconds as well as the 500m and 1500m.

Kayleigh Rye also shone, winning bronze and two silvers.

In the senior men's class, Mike McInerney took sprint gold, before a crash prevented his chances of a podium place in the 500m race.

But he came back in the 1500m to secure another gold.

Taylor Barker and Buckler won gold in the pupil/cadet 2000m relay, while Rye and Eve McInerney matched that feat in the ladies’ 3000m relay.

Karl Bates and Mike McInerney won silver in the men’s 3000m relay.

Wisbech saw three members crowned overall champions: Arthur Buckler in the pupil boys’ class, Eve McInerney in the senior ladies and Mike McInerney for the senior men’s class.