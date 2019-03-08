Wisbech skaters smash seven British championship records at national contest

Members of Wisbech Inline Skating team compete at Nottingham University in the Indoor British Championships. Luke Frary (left) and David Billington (right). Picture: Jo Tidman Jo Tidman

Skaters from the Fens smashed seven British records and came home with a collection of gold, silver and bronze medals after competing the Indoor Speed Skating British Championships.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of Wisbech Inline Skating team compete at Nottingham University in the Indoor British Championships. Leah Barker.. Picture: Jo Tidman. Members of Wisbech Inline Skating team compete at Nottingham University in the Indoor British Championships. Leah Barker.. Picture: Jo Tidman.

A 16-strong Wisbech team battled it out on track for the 2019 British titles where all of the local sportsmen and women came home with at least one medal each.

The team collected 16 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze medals and brought home seven British champions.

Jo Tidman said: “The day proved eventful with an unpredictable floor at a venue they’ve never skated on before, but hosted some exciting racing.

“Leah Barker was youngest member on the day to be crowned overall champion of the mini girls category with a hat-trick of wins, leading from the start in each race.

Members of Wisbech Inline Skating team compete at Nottingham University in the Indoor British Championships. Twins Eve and Lucy McInerney. Picture: Jo Tidman Members of Wisbech Inline Skating team compete at Nottingham University in the Indoor British Championships. Twins Eve and Lucy McInerney. Picture: Jo Tidman

“Arthur Buckler battled it out at the front in the pupil boys category, finishing in second place in the Dobbin Sprint and first in his other two races to be crowned overall British Champion.”

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating British Champions are Leah Barker, Arthur Buckler, Flynn McGurk, Eve McInerney, Lucy McInerney, David Billington and Mike McInerney.

Three were presented with certificates for breaking records in 2018. These were Luke Frary for 100m road race, James Eve in the 15km road race and Arthur Buckler for 100m and 3,000m road races and 800m and 2,000m track races.

Jo Tidman held second places across all three of her races in the masters ladies category.

David Billington in the masters mens category took a tumble in race three and crossed the line in 3rd place, but still managed to finish as overall British Champion after winning his other two races.

Taylor Barker took home three third place finishes in the tough pupil boys category and his brother Kirby gained three podium places in the mini boys category.

Flynn McGurk took third overall fastest time of the day in the Dobbin Sprint and gold in the youth boys category, along with two second place finishes in his other two races, while fellow youth boys skater James Eve followed in third place.

Newcomer Kayleigh Rye skated finished in third place for the youth girls.

Twin sisters Eve and Lucy McInerney won the senior ladies relay race.

Coach and veteran racer Mike McInerney held the fastest time for the team in the Dobbin sprint 100m flying lap with a time of 8.62 seconds, and battled hard in the 1,500m race for a win.

The most eventful race of the day was the senior men’s 30-lap relay race, where Mike McInerney and Flynn McGurk battled at the front with Essex rivals Bobby Ball and Dan King.

Swapping the lead all race until a crash involving Essex, saw Mike only just keep upright on eight wheels and cross the line first to become relay champions for the second successive year.

The Essex team were disqualified for a fault on track leaving the second WISS team of brothers Warren and James Eve to finish second.

• For more details visit their website