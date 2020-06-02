Advanced search

Huge ‘Stop the Wisbech incinerator’ sign to be erected in Fenland field on A47

PUBLISHED: 11:34 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 02 June 2020

A large anti-Wisbech incinerator sign is to be erected in a Fenland field along the A47 at the weekend. Picture: Facebook/ Ginny Bucknor

A large anti-Wisbech incinerator sign is to be erected in a Fenland field along the A47 at the weekend. Picture: Facebook/ Ginny Bucknor

Facebook/ Ginny Bucknor

A large anti-Wisbech incinerator sign will be erected in a Fenland field along the A47 at the weekend, campaigners have revealed.

Members of the WisWIN group, known as Wisbech without incineration, have said they be putting up the huge white billboard in a local farmer’s field.

The sign says ‘Health yes, incinerator, no... stop the Wisbech incinerator’ and has a small logo in the top right corner with a red line crossing through an incinerator icon.

A spokesman said: “The first poster is going up in a farmer’s field on the A47 this weekend.

You may also want to watch:

“We have more available if anyone knows a farmer who would like to erect one in a prominent position.”

MORE: Wisbech incinerator campaign gains momentum - and how you can get involved

Both Fenland District Council and Wisbech Town Council have now backed a motion opposing the incinerator plan.

MVV Environment Ltd are proposing the incinerator is built in Algores Way at a site which is 750 metres from Thomas Clarkson Academy and 350 metres from The Eye Clinic.

Developers say there will be “no smell” from the plant and it will create around 700 jobs while under construction, and then 40 full-time posts once it is up and running.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

Man, 30, charged after reports of assault and ‘worst case’ of drink driving

Mindaugas Kancas of Wisbech was stopped in the town on May 29 and arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Policing Fenland

Part of A47 at Elm Hall roundabout forced shut ‘for next few hours’ after fuel spillage

Both carriageways of the A47 at Elm Hall roundabout have been closed following a fuel spillage. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

Man, 30, charged after reports of assault and ‘worst case’ of drink driving

Mindaugas Kancas of Wisbech was stopped in the town on May 29 and arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Policing Fenland

Part of A47 at Elm Hall roundabout forced shut ‘for next few hours’ after fuel spillage

Both carriageways of the A47 at Elm Hall roundabout have been closed following a fuel spillage. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Huge ‘Stop the Wisbech incinerator’ sign to be erected in Fenland field on A47

A large anti-Wisbech incinerator sign is to be erected in a Fenland field along the A47 at the weekend. Picture: Facebook/ Ginny Bucknor

Care provider launches new cuppa and a chat well-being service

Emma Culley, of Rest Assured Homecare, with her Nan to launch the new well-being service. Image: Supplied

Part of A47 at Elm Hall roundabout forced shut ‘for next few hours’ after fuel spillage

Both carriageways of the A47 at Elm Hall roundabout have been closed following a fuel spillage. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Bookies reveal ‘brisk trade’ as British racing returns

Jockey Paul Mulrennan wears a face covering at Newcastle Racecourse at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday

Green outside the Maltings, Ely, to be fenced off to discourage anti-social behaviour during coronavirus lockdown

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH
Drive 24