Huge ‘Stop the Wisbech incinerator’ sign to be erected in Fenland field on A47

A large anti-Wisbech incinerator sign is to be erected in a Fenland field along the A47 at the weekend. Picture: Facebook/ Ginny Bucknor Facebook/ Ginny Bucknor

A large anti-Wisbech incinerator sign will be erected in a Fenland field along the A47 at the weekend, campaigners have revealed.

Members of the WisWIN group, known as Wisbech without incineration, have said they be putting up the huge white billboard in a local farmer’s field.

The sign says ‘Health yes, incinerator, no... stop the Wisbech incinerator’ and has a small logo in the top right corner with a red line crossing through an incinerator icon.

A spokesman said: “The first poster is going up in a farmer’s field on the A47 this weekend.

“We have more available if anyone knows a farmer who would like to erect one in a prominent position.”

Both Fenland District Council and Wisbech Town Council have now backed a motion opposing the incinerator plan.

MVV Environment Ltd are proposing the incinerator is built in Algores Way at a site which is 750 metres from Thomas Clarkson Academy and 350 metres from The Eye Clinic.

Developers say there will be “no smell” from the plant and it will create around 700 jobs while under construction, and then 40 full-time posts once it is up and running.