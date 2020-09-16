Details of Wisbech incinerator consultation announced

The company behind plans to build a mega incinerator in Wisbech has released details of its next consultation period.

MVV Environment says this will be its second non-statutory consultation after much of the its first attempt was held during the coronavirus lockdown.

Documents about the proposals for the Medworth energy plant can be viewed from Friday (September 18) for six weeks until October 29.

Seven public exhibitions will also be held in the first half of October with representatives from the project available to speak to residents.

Paul Carey, MVV’s managing director, said: “Engaging with a wide range of stakeholders has remained a priority throughout this difficult time.

“We can now announce that a second non-statutory consultation period will commence this week.

“There will also be a further consultation opportunity, early next year, before MVV finalises its planning application in autumn 2021.”

The public exhibitions will be held at the following locations.

• Rosmini Centre in Queens Road, Wisbech. October 1 10am-4pm.

• Wisbech St Mary Sports and Community Centre, Beechings Close, Wisbech St Mary. October 2. 2pm-8pm.

• Queen Mary Centre, Wisbech. October 3. 10am-4pm.

• Marshland Hall in Marshland St James. October 13. 2pm-8pm.

• Oasis Community Centre, St Michael’s Avenue, Wisbech. October 14. 2pm-8pm.

• Tower Hall, Friday Bridge. October 15. 2pm-8pm.

• Walton Highway Village Club in Lynn Road, Walton Highway. October 16. 2pm-8pm.

Anyone unable to attend the public exhibitions, the proposals will also be available at various community locations.

• Marshland Hall in Marshland St James, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm.

• Oasis Community Centre, St Michael’s Avenue, Wisbech. Monday-Friday 8:30am-7pm; Saturday and Sunday 9am-5pm.

• Rosmini Centre in Queens Road, Wisbech. Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.

• Wisbech Customer Service Centre at the Boathouse Business Centre. Book appointment at 01945 586700.

• Walton Highway Village Club in Lynn Road, Walton Highway. Monday-Sunday 7pm-10pm.

• Wisbech Library in Ely Place. Monday 9:30am-1pm; Tuesday 9:30am-7pm; Wednesday to Friday 9:30am-5pm; Saturday 9:30am-4pm.

• Wisbech St Mary Sports and Community Centre, Beechings Close, Wisbech St Mary. Monday-Sunday 7pm-10pm.

Feedback on the proposals can be submitted online.

Alternatively, they can be hand written at the public exhibitions or at the above locations where the proposals can be viewed and returned to MVV using the Freepost address ‘Freepost MVV’.

Meanwhile, campaigners continue to fight the proposals with residents and businesses in Wisbech and surrounding area putting up banners against building the incinerator.

Wisbech Against Incineration updated its supporters with a trailer banner which it plans to display at the public exhibitions.

It reads: “Health YES. Incinerator NO. STOP the Wisbech Incinerator.”

The campaign group is also calling for a public inquiry as it feels the first consultation with residents was inadequate because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this month, the majority of councillors at Fenland District Council’s full council meeting agreed to a six-month hold on the sale of Fenland District Council’s land around the proposed Wisbech incinerator site.

The move was put forward in an attempt to prevent the mega incinerator proposals from progressing, and to encourage the town’s railway line to be reinstated.

MVV Environment Ltd is proposing to build an energy from waste combined heat and power facility in Algores Way, in the Medworth ward of Wisbech.

The company says the £300 million incinerator would create jobs and make electricity by burning non-recycled waste that would otherwise go to landfill.

It has also said the incinerator’s chimney would likely be around 95 metres high.

If the planning process goes ahead, the application will be subject to a public examination of the arguments for and against by the government’s planning inspectorate before determination by the government.

As well as residents, many public figures and bodies have publicly opposed the plans, from MP Steve Barclay to Cambridgeshire County Council.