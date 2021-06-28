Third, and final, public consultation into Wisbech incinerator opens

Published: 6:24 PM June 28, 2021

Campaigners outside the Rosmini Centre at one of MVV Environment's previous exhibitions into the proposed incinerator for Wisbech. Pictures: Kim Taylor - Credit: Archant

The company planning to build Europe’s largest incinerator in Wisbech has opened its third, and final, public consultation into the proposals.

MVV Environment wants to build the incinerator, which will be known as the Medworth Energy from Waste Combined Heat and Power facility at a site in Algores Way.

This statutory consultation between today (June 28) and August 13 is a legal requirement of the planning process.

Last year, the company held two non-statutory consultations during the coronavirus pandemic and says these helped shape the proposals being presented.

Paul Carey, MVV’s managing director, said: “Since our non-statutory consultation in 2020 we have further developed our proposals and incorporated feedback from a variety of stakeholders.

“This is now the opportunity for the local community and all other stakeholders to look at what we propose and provide further feedback.”

As part of the public consultation, eight public exhibitions will take place during July at the following locations.

The Queen Mary Centre, Wisbech. July 13. 2pm-8pm.

Oasis Community Centre, Wisbech. July 14. 2pm-8pm.

Wisbech St Mary Sports and Community Centre, Wisbech St Mary. July 16. 2pm-8pm.

Rosmini Centre, Wisbech. July 17. 10am-4pm.

Walton Highway Village Club, Walton Highway. July 19. 2pm-8pm.

Marshland Hall, Marshland St James. July 20. 2pm-8pm.

Walpole Community Centre, Walpole St Andrew. July 21. 12noon-6pm.

Tower Hall, Friday Bridge. July 22. 2pm-8pm.

MVV’s project team will also attend the public exhibitions, which will all follow the government’s relevant coronavirus guidelines.

For anyone unable to get there, the proposals will also be available at a number of community locations.

Marshland Hall, Marshland St James. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am-2pm; Saturday 10am-1pm.

Oasis Community Centre, Wisbech. Monday-Friday 8:30am-7pm.

Rosmini Centre, Wisbech. Contact venue directly for opening times.

Walton Highway Village Club, Walton Highway. Monday-Friday 6:30pm –11pm; Saturday 12noon-11:30pm; Sunday 12noon-11pm.

Wisbech St Mary Sports and Community Centre, Wisbech. Monday-Tuesday 6:30pm to 12am; Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. 12noon to 12midnight; Thursday and Friday 6pm-12midnight.

Further details on how to contact MVV are available via its website.

Yesterday, Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, joined anti-incinerator campaigners from Wisbech Without Incineration at a rally where he aired his concerns about the proposals.

MVV is due to finalise and submit its planning application towards the end of the year.

The £300m incinerator is said to create 40 jobs and make electricity by burning non-recycled waste that would otherwise go to landfill.

Ultimately the decision on whether or not the incinerator is approved for construction will be taken by the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.

Kwasi Kwarteng MP currently holds this position.