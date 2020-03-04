Wisbech incinerator campaign gains momentum - and how you can get involved

Campaigners launch fight against Wisbech incinerator at town rally. Picture: KIM TAYLOR Archant

Campaigns against plans to build a mega waste incinerator in Wisbech are gaining momentum as representatives across the community take steps to fight the proposals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both Fenland District Council and Wisbech Town Council have now backed a motion opposing the plans and more public events are being organised in the town starting this Sunday (March 8).

Meanwhile, MVV Environmental Ltd which is proposing the 50 megawatt plant, will be hosting its own public consultation programme for residents about the proposed project between mid-March and the beginning of May.

Following Wisbech Town Council's unanimous decision to back the motion against the waste facility, a post appeared in the 'No incinerator in Wisbech' Facebook group from Councillor Steve Tierney.

It read: "Very pleased to notify you all that tonight [Monday], at the special meeting of Full Council (Wisbech Town Council) my motion opposing the incinerator was passed unanimously.

"This means its now been passed at FDC (nearly unanimously) and at WTC (unanimously.)"

It continued: "Just got to get it through County now and we will have a hat trick of local Councils committed to opposing this awful incinerator.

"Thanks to all Councillors that have supported it so far, from all political persuasions. Stand Together!"

It is also understood the Town Council has allocated £1,000 towards an 'Anti-Incinerator Campaign Working Party'.

You may also want to watch:

Members of Fenland District Council are also writing to the Energy Secretary to clearly state their opposition to the incinerator plans.

Thomas Clarkson Academy and Brooke Weston Trust also released a statement saying they are 'concerned' and will engage a consultant to represent them throughout the process as they 'intend to monitor developments very closely'.

It said: "The Academy will make students aware of the proposals and encourage them to take an active interest in the development, associated activities and community response."

Upcoming events related to the Wisbech incinerator proposals include:-

- A 'Show Our Unity' protest will be held on Sunday (March 8) at 2:30pm. It is being organised by Wisbech Without Incineration (WisWin) campaign group, which is also seeking support from companies based in the town to get on board with their perspective. Campaigners will meet on the corner of South Brink, close to the Nestlé Purina site. Nearest parking is Somer's Road.

- Wisbech Town Council will host a public meeting at the Queen Mary Centre, in Queen's Road, next Friday (March 13) at 6pm. This event will provide more information about the proposals and seeks to unite those opposing its development. MP Stephen Barclay will be among the speakers.

- MVV Environmental Ltd's website outlines its public consultation plans. It reads: "MVV will be commencing the first of two public consultation opportunities on Monday 16 March and running until Monday 4 May. This will include a series of public exhibitions during the weeks beginning March 30 and April 20." Locations and times are to be released.

MVV Environmental Ltd are proposing the incinerator is built in Algores Way at a site which is 750 metres from Thomas Clarkson Academy and 350 metres from The Eye Clinic.

Developers say there will be "no smell" from the plant and it will create around 700 jobs while under construction, and then 40 full-time posts once it is up and running.

- How do you feel about the Wisbech incinerator proposals? Email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk with you views.