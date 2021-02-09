Published: 5:52 PM February 9, 2021

Campaigners outside the Rosmini Centre on the opening day of MVV Environment's exhibition into the proposed incinerator for Wisbech in October 2020. Pictures: Ian Carter - Credit: Archant

A petition is being launched at the end of this week by campaigners fighting proposals for a mega incinerator in Wisbech.

The WisWIN campaign group will launch the petition on Change.org this Friday (February 12) and hopes to secure over 100,000 signatures by the autumn to trigger a parliamentary debate.

It hopes to do this by sharing the petition with other anti-incinerator groups, parliamentarians, councillors and other environmental groups.

The link will be available across the campaign’s website and social media platforms.

Pre-lockdown rally against the incinerator planned for Wisbech - Credit: WisWin

Virginia Bucknor, who is co-ordinating WisWIN’s efforts, said: “This [parliamentary debate] will be an opportunity for everyone to get involved and to try and make a difference.

You may also want to watch:

“At a similar time, and subject to Covid, we hope residents will join the WisWIN Campaign Team to travel down to London for the debate.

“We will naturally take our banners too.”

She added: “We are hoping that some of the other campaigns may even wish to join us in London.”

The trip will take place before November in the lead up to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

MVV Environment, the company behind the incinerator proposals, wants to build an energy from waste combined heat and power facility in Algores Way, Wisbech.

The project is being called the Medworth Energy from Waste Combined Heat and Power Facility.

Paul Carey, Managing Director of MVV Environment, the company behind proposals to build a mega incinerator in Wisbech. Pictures: Ian Carter - Credit: Archant

The company says two non-statutory public consultations were carried out last year; one of which was held during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Another is due to take place this year before MVV finalises its planning application in autumn 2021.

The £300million incinerator is said to create 700 jobs and make electricity by burning non-recycled waste that would otherwise go to landfill.

Its chimney would likely be around 95 metres high – while the spire of Ely Cathedral is 66 metres.

What the incinerator site in Wisbech would look like. Picture: SUBMITTED/ STEVE BARCLAY MP - Credit: Archant

Ultimately the decision on whether or not the incinerator is approved for construction will be taken by the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.

Alok Sharma MP currently holds this position, and he is also president of this year’s climate change conference.

Last week, Wisbech Town Council set aside £35,000 of its own funds to fight the Wisbech incinerator plans.

It has agreed £5,000 will go towards publicity activities and an “ear-marked reserve” of £30,000 will be available to pay for specialist advice if needed to challenge the planning application.