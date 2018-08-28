Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech is second of three Cambridgeshire sites to trial urgent care service

PUBLISHED: 12:58 08 February 2019

North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech is second of three Cambridgeshire sites to trial Local Urgent Care Service (LUCS). The aim of the LUCS is to 'ease pressure from busy A&E departments'. Picture: ARCHANT.

North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech is second of three Cambridgeshire sites to trial Local Urgent Care Service (LUCS). The aim of the LUCS is to 'ease pressure from busy A&E departments'. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

A pilot scheme has been launched at North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech to ease pressure on busy A&E departments.

The Wisbech Local Urgent Care Service (LUCS) service is the second of the three pilots to launch within East Cambridgeshire and Fenland after Ely LUCS began in May 2017, with the Doddington LUCS service expected to launch later this year.

The service provides GPs with the expertise to support practitioners in the minor injury unit (MIU) with an aim to treat more patients in Wisbech. It also aims to reduce the need for patients to travel to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn or other emergency departments.

Practitioners will still assess and treat patients with an urgent condition, but they will be able to call on rapid GP support if required. No appointment is needed and opening hours remain the same (Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 6pm).

A GP at the North Brink Practice said: “Wisbech MIU has always been a highly valued service for local residents and The North Brink Practice is pleased to be able to support the excellent nurse practitioners in their role to help to provide better, high quality, joined up urgent care for our patients.”

“Having access to a GP enables the MIU team to treat a wider range of conditions and prevent patients being referred to an alternative service such as ED or back to their GP for treatment.

“This will not only help improve patient experience but to ease pressure on urgent care services elsewhere too.”

Stephen Russell, lead nurse at the MIU, said: “We are very excited to have the opportunity to provide a more seamless service to our patients.

“Collaborating with primary care will enable us to increase the scope of conditions we are able to manage in the MIU with the support of GP access for those with urgent but not life threatening health concerns.

“Over time we hope to develop the service further and provide help and support to patients with a wider range of presenting complaints.”

GP support will be provided to the practitioner via the telephone, or if required patients will be referred to an ‘on call’ GP at North Brink Practice for further consultation and treatment.

In 2018, nearly 13,500 patients have used the Ely LUCS service - an increase of four per cent compared to 2016/17.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

Police name the man who died of a stab wound in an attack at his home in West Parade, Wisbech. (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

More than 200 houses approved to be built on former Delamore site in Leverington

More than 200 houses approved to be built on former Delamore site in Leverington. Picture: ARCHANT.

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3). This is where the collision happened. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

More than 200 houses approved to be built on former Delamore site in Leverington

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech is second of three Cambridgeshire sites to trial urgent care service

North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech is second of three Cambridgeshire sites to trial Local Urgent Care Service (LUCS). The aim of the LUCS is to 'ease pressure from busy A&E departments'. Picture: ARCHANT.

Reginald D Hunter performing at Huntingdon venue in April

Reginald D Hunter is performing at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre

‘Parasite’ Cambs county councillor refuses to give up 1.2 per cent of pay in solidarity with workers who had cut imposed on them

Cambridgeshire County Councillor Donald Adey who lives 400 miles away from his ward in Cambridge has been slammed as a “blight on our democracy” as it emerges he is the only councillor who will not give up 1.2 per cent of their pay this year in solidarity with workers who had the cut imposed on them. Picture: JOSH THOMAS.

Drivers escape without injury after four vehicle crash on A47 at Guyhirn

Four drivers escaped without injury after a collision involving three cars and a van on the A47 at Thorney Road, Guyhirn. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Farm machinery hits railway bridge in Stonea closing the underpass

Officers were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea after a piece of farm machinery hit the railway bridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists