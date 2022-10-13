Helpful bus tracking app launched for popular route

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, has launched an app to help passengers who use FACT Community Transport's 68 bus route in Wisbech. Nemi is available through the Google play store. - Credit: Archant / Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

A new phone app has been launched for passengers who use a popular Wisbech bus route.

Those who travel on FACT Community Transport’s bus route 68 – which connects Horsefair bus station in Wisbech with the Tesco retail park – will be able to track their bus in real time.

As well as tracking its location, they can also book a seat in advance and receive notifications of their precise pick-up time.

It can be found by downloading the nemi app from the Google Play Store, and registering with an email address and selecting Wisbech as the area.

Passengers who prefer not to use the app can continue boarding the bus service as normal.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority recently confirmed funding for the 68 service so it can run until March next year.

Further options are being explored for options beyond this date.

Dr Nik Johnson, the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “Rural bus services are under severe pressure up and down the country and it is certainly the case here too.

“The Combined Authority has provided funding to secure the Wisbech 68 bus in the short term, but it is also important to think about the long term.”

FACT partnered with the digital platform nemi to offer the app, which is being trialled to demonstrate how rural public transport can be improved.

It has been facilitated by GoAscendal Labs, a partnership between GoAscendal and Combined Authority, which aims to improve the bus industry through technology.

Developing green and more environmentally friendly transport is another area it is exploring.

GoAscendal Labs supported with a Combined Authority Business Board funding from the Local Growth Fund.

Dr Nik Johnson added: “New technology is changing how we travel and new innovation which aims to deliver a sustainable future for our rural services is vital.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how this trial [in Wisbech] proceeds on what I know is a much-valued service.

“The learnings from this trial could be applied to other rural services, which is exciting.”

Gary Christy, chair of FACT, said the innovation has potential to deliver ‘great benefits to community transport’.