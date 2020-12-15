Advanced search

Council agrees £518,000 for major improvement works to ‘dilapidated’ buildings

PUBLISHED: 11:28 15 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 15 December 2020

Major improvement works are set to begin on four dilapidated Wisbech High Street properties before Christmas after Fenland District Council agreed a £518,000 grant to be awarded through the Wisbech High Street Project. No 13-17 are pictured. Picture: FENLAND COUNCIL

Major improvement works are set to begin on four dilapidated Wisbech High Street properties before Christmas after Fenland District Council agreed a £518,000 grant to be awarded through the Wisbech High Street Project. No 13-17 are pictured. Picture: FENLAND COUNCIL

The derelict first floor of a dilapidated Wisbech building will be brought back into use for the first time in more than 30 years thanks to a £518,000 grant.



Significant repairs and residential conversion works at 13-17 High Street will start before Christmas after Fenland District Council agreed the largest grant yet to be awarded through the Wisbech High Street Project.

The money will also go towards carrying out external repairs to the fabric of the buildings and reintroduce new shopfronts which are described as ‘more sympathetic to the age and character of the area’.

The project is part of The Heritage Fund’s Townscape Heritage Scheme, which is made possible thanks to National Lottery players.



Council officers have been working with the owner of 13-17 High Street since the start of the Wisbech High Street Project in 2017 to develop an improvement scheme and secure a grant to assist with the necessary works.

It is anticipated that works will begin on site before Christmas, with the improvements expected to be complete by autumn 2021.

Cllr Chris Seaton, the council’s portfolio holder for social mobility and heritage, said: “The grant offered will address significant issues with the properties and bring back into use an underutilised and attractive retail and residential premises.

“It will make a significant positive impact on the regeneration of the High Street and further enhance works already underway and those planned too.”

For updates and more information about the Wisbech High Street Project, visit www.highstreetwisbech.org.uk and follow the project on Facebook and Twitter.

