Grant agreed for high street building improvement works

PUBLISHED: 16:53 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 13 November 2020

A grant made possible thanks to National Lottery players has been awarded through Fenland District Council's Wisbech High Street Project to enable improvement works to historic building. Mr Neil Bullen, who owns No.18 High Street, is pictured outside. Picture: FENLAND COUNCIL

A historic Wisbech building will have its roof repaired and façade redecorated as well as new windows, a new sign and a replacement door thanks to a funding grant. Neil Bullen, who owns No.18 High Street, has been working with Fenland District Council’s Wisbech High Street Project officer over the last year to secure the funding.

Mr Bullen’s grant will enable him to undertake works that will improve the character and appearance of No.18 in line with the conservation area guidance.

The signage will be replaced with something more appropriate to the age and appearance of the building and materials proposed for the windows and replacement door will be in timber.

Roof repairs and redecoration of the façade will ensure the building remains watertight and protected.

Mr Bullen, whose family also runs and owns ‘Evisons’ clothing and camping shop next door, has also had a grant request approved for repairs to that building.

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for social mobility and heritage, said: “It has been suggested that the Wisbech High Street Project relates only to one or two buildings, but the funding is being allocated to multiple different projects which, like this, will dramatically improve the appearance of the town for years to come.”

The Wisbech High Street Project, which is funded through the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Townscape Heritage scheme, has been helping Mr Bullen to carry out these works.

The scheme encourages partnerships between local authorities, owners and small businesses so that repairs and restoration work can be carried out to improve the UK’s high streets and conservation areas.

It is expected that works will start in spring when weather conditions have improved.

For more information about the Wisbech High Street Project, visit the website www.highstreetwisbech.org.uk and follow the project on Facebook and Twitter.

