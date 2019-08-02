New look Wisbech heritage trail launched in time for summer holidays

A trail which helps bring Wisbech's heritage to life has been given a revamp - with a new interactive mobile app.

The Wisbech Merchants Trail, which was first created several years ago, has been updated as part of Fenland District Council's Wisbech High Street Project.

The project has refreshed the original trail, developed a state-of-the-art 'Wisbech Merchants Trail' mobile app and created a new trail booklet and map.

Visitors and residents can now download the app for free on any smart device, or pick up a trail booklet from locations across the town, to discover more about its rich history and explore key points of interest.

It is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and with support from local volunteers.

The updated trail will be officially launched on Saturday, August 10, outside the Wisbech Museum, where visitors can have a look at the app as well as pick up a copy of the new booklet.

There will also be a tour at 1pm of some of the nearby 'stops' on the trail.

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for heritage, said: "I'm delighted that the trail has been updated in both digital and traditional methods to help bring the town's heritage stories to a wider audience.

"It's a fascinating tour of 18th and 19th Century Wisbech, with 17 historical locations all within a short walking distance of the town centre.

"I'm sure it will be a huge hit over the summer holidays with families and attract many new visitors to the town."

Each of the 'stops' on the trail are marked with a numbered brass plaque set into the pavement, and have accompanying historical facts in both the app and booklet.

All the stops are within a 10-12 minute walk of the town centre and you can complete as much or as little of the trail as you'd like in one go.

The app includes an interactive map and easy to navigate pages, with a trail voiceover provided by local author Diane Calton-Smith.

It is available to download now from the Apple Store and Google Play by searching 'Wisbech Merchants Trail'.

Copies of the trail booklet and map will be available at various locations across the town including the Wisbech and Fenland Museum, Wisbech Information Centre, Peckover House, Elgoods Brewery, Wisbech Library, Octavia Hill Museum, Octavia View and Fenland District Council's Customer Services Centre at The Boathouse.

There will also be a downloadable version of the trail and map available from the Wisbech High Street Project website at: www.highstreetwisbech.org.uk

Wisbech Merchants Trail stops

1. The Clarkson Memorial

2. The Rose and Crown Hotel and Market Place

3. The Crescent and Wisbech Castle

4. Wisbech and Fenland Museum

5. Church of St Peter and St Paul

6. The Angles Theatre

7. Octavia Hill's Birthplace House

8. The River Nene

9. The Quays

10. The Old Market

11. Nene Parade

11a. Wisbech General Cemetery and pocket park

12. Wisbech Corn Exchange

13. North and South Brink

14. Peckover House and the Peckovers

15. Friends' Meeting House

16. Elgood's Brewery