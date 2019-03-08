Deportation, eight years in jail and now £10,000 proceeds of crime order for man from Wisbech convicted of modern day slavery

Michail Charitonov, 37, formerly of Canon Street, Wisbech, was ordered to pay back £10,411.24 at the conclusion of a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation hearing. Picture: POLICE Archant

A man from Wisbech who faces deportation after serving an eight year sentence for modern day slavery has been ordered to pay back more than £10,000 at a Proceeds of Crime hearing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michail Charitonov, 37, formerly of Canon Street, Wisbech, was ordered to pay back £10,411.24 at the conclusion of a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation Michail Charitonov, 37, formerly of Canon Street, Wisbech, was ordered to pay back £10,411.24 at the conclusion of a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation

Michail Charitonov, 37, formerly of Canon Street, Wisbech, was ordered to pay back £10,411.24 at the conclusion of a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation proceeding, by Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (November 11).

The court heard how he had benefitted financially from his crimes, having withheld monies from his Lithuanian victim which had been earned from lawful employment.

In making the order, the court directed that it be paid within three months or, if in default Charitonov, would face a further period of imprisonment of six months.

Andy Gould, of The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU, said: "The hearing has ensured that Charitonov will be stripped of the profit he made from his crime, and is a fitting outcome to the despicable offences he has committed.

"Working alongside our colleagues in Cambridgeshire; our specialist financial Investigators, we will continue to utilise every opportunity to use the Proceeds of Crime Act to deprive criminals of their ill-gotten gains, amassed from the misery and exploitation of others."

Charitonov appeared before the same court on January 18, where he was sentenced to a total of seven years and 10 months imprisonment, following his conviction for offences linked to matters concerned with modern day slavery.

His trial had been told how he had taken control

of an 'extremely vulnerable' foreign national's passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay.

He took control of the victim's bank card and bank account.

Over 10 months the man was exploited and around £10,000 was paid into his account, but he was only ever allowed about £200 of this. The 36-year-old also forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket.

The victim initially declined to speak to police when first questioned but two months later he did so. He said he had arrived in the UK in early December 2016 after his transport fees were paid by Charitonov.

You may also want to watch:

Charitonov helped him find work and took control of his debit card, telling him he would keep it until the victim paid off his 'debt'.

Charitonov told him for every day he worked he would take £15 off his debt - but he generally worked 12-hour shifts and always seemed to be in debt.

Despite working daily the man never had control of his bank account or card.

The man said he lived in a multi-occupancy house controlled by Charitonov, who also lived there.

He told police that at any one time, there were numerous occupants and the living conditions were very poor and dirty.

The man shared a room with at least one other person but Charitonov would regularly move things around so as many people as possible could live there.

While staying at the house the man was regularly assaulted by Charitonov to ensure he 'kept in line', with kicks and punches to his body so no marks were visible on his face.

Charitonov said he lent the man £1,000 to pay off debts in Lithuania, but despite this, the victim was still in debt to him for fuel and living costs.

Charitonov admitted the victim was staying at his house and that he would charge him £100 per week in rent for a room.

Charitonov stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court in December and was found guilty of facilitating travel with a view to exploitation, requiring a person to perform forced compulsory labour, theft and possession of an article for use in fraud.

He was handed was handed a total of seven years and 10 months in prison. He will also face automatic deportation once his sentence has been served.

Charitonov was also found guilty of a child cruelty offence which occurred at a separate address in Wisbech.