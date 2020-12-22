Gallery
Students bring story of nativity to life
Published: 4:11 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 4:12 PM December 22, 2020
2020 may have been unlike any other year in recent memory, but that doesn't mean all good things have to come to an end.
In true 'the show must go on' fashion, children at Wisbech Grammar School went ahead with bringing the nativity story to life - albeit in a different way than usual.
The kindergarten, reception, prep 1 and prep 2 children performed the traditional tale in their own bubbles.
Adorable photos have also been released of the cast, which show them playing their roles in the production.
A spokesman for the school said: "We hope next year they will be performing to a full house of parents but this year the audience consisted of very enthusiastic staff."
