News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Gallery

Students bring story of nativity to life

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:11 PM December 22, 2020    Updated: 4:12 PM December 22, 2020
Wisbech Grammar School children bring story of nativity to life.

Wisbech Grammar School children bring story of nativity to life. - Credit: IAN CARTER

2020 may have been unlike any other year in recent memory, but that doesn't mean all good things have to come to an end. 

Wisbech Grammar School nativity

Wisbech Grammar School nativity - Credit: IAN CARTER

In true 'the show must go on' fashion, children at Wisbech Grammar School went ahead with bringing the nativity story to life - albeit in a different way than usual. 

Wisbech Grammar School nativity

Wisbech Grammar School nativity - Credit: IAN CARTER

The kindergarten, reception, prep 1 and prep 2 children performed the traditional tale in their own bubbles. 

Wisbech Grammar School nativity

Wisbech Grammar School nativity - Credit: IAN CARTER

Adorable photos have also been released of the cast, which show them playing their roles in the production.

Wisbech Grammar School nativity

Wisbech Grammar School nativity - Credit: IAN CARTER

A spokesman for the school said: "We hope next year they will be performing to a full house of parents but this year the audience consisted of very enthusiastic staff." 

Wisbech Grammar School nativity

Wisbech Grammar School nativity - Credit: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Grammar School nativity

Wisbech Grammar School nativity - Credit: IAN CARTER


You may also want to watch:

Christmas
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Aggressive beggar' issued community protection warning

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon

Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water

Louise Hepburn

person

Cambridgeshire

Coronavirus: Breaking news of Tier 3 restrictions

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

Woman jailed for distraction burglary of 87-year-old

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus