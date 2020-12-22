Gallery

Published: 4:11 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 4:12 PM December 22, 2020

2020 may have been unlike any other year in recent memory, but that doesn't mean all good things have to come to an end.

Wisbech Grammar School nativity - Credit: IAN CARTER

In true 'the show must go on' fashion, children at Wisbech Grammar School went ahead with bringing the nativity story to life - albeit in a different way than usual.

Wisbech Grammar School nativity - Credit: IAN CARTER

The kindergarten, reception, prep 1 and prep 2 children performed the traditional tale in their own bubbles.

Wisbech Grammar School nativity - Credit: IAN CARTER

Adorable photos have also been released of the cast, which show them playing their roles in the production.

Wisbech Grammar School nativity - Credit: IAN CARTER

A spokesman for the school said: "We hope next year they will be performing to a full house of parents but this year the audience consisted of very enthusiastic staff."

Wisbech Grammar School nativity - Credit: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Grammar School nativity - Credit: IAN CARTER



