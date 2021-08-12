News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

'Phenomenal' GCSE grades despite disruption of lockdown year

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:42 PM August 12, 2021    Updated: 5:14 PM August 12, 2021
Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School with their GCSE results

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School with their GCSE results - Credit: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Two pupils at Wisbech Grammar School are among just 3,000 across the country who achieved the best possible GCSE grades this year. 

Having managed to secure a full suite of 9s in their nine GCSEs, headmaster Chris Staley has commended them for their "phenomenal all-round achievement".

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School with their GCSE results 

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School with their GCSE results - Credit: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

"According to government data, there are approximately 3,000 pupils across the country that managed to do this and for two to be pupils at WGS is amazing.”

And, with an overall pass rate just under 100 per cent (grade 9 to 4), he added: “There is so much to celebrate given the disruption and unpredictability of the past two years.

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School with their GCSE results 

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School with their GCSE results - Credit: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

"So I think that pupils and all the staff involved should be congratulated on such a remarkable effort.

You may also want to watch:

"There is a great deal to be proud of and the results represent the fruits of the labour (pupils and staff) over a sustained and disjointed period of time.

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School with their GCSE results

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School with their GCSE results - Credit: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

"It is now time to move on to the next stage," he added, saying that some lessons were moved to being online during lockdown.

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School with their GCSE results

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School with their GCSE results - Credit: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School with their GCSE results

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School with their GCSE results - Credit: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL


Most Read

  1. 1 Video shows scale of police operation at Camp Beagle to protect vans
  2. 2 Unbeaten Fenmen oozing with confidence ahead of season opener
  3. 3 Police ban Facebook comments to stop anti beagle protestors ‘hijack’ 
  1. 4 Councillors share their views on Wisbech incinerator plans
  2. 5 Rock festival hits all the right notes in 'biggest event' yet
  3. 6 Drug dealer caught with £1,500 of heroin in his bottom
  4. 7 Councillor calls for tougher punishment as 'bike gang' strike again
  5. 8 Stolen caravan pursuit pays off for cops
  6. 9 'Phenomenal' GCSE grades despite disruption of lockdown year
  7. 10 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
Cambridgeshire GCSE results
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Four caught on CCTV on motorbike

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

No, your eyes don’t deceive – there are FOUR people on this motorbike 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
6 vehicle RTC caused gridlock for miles around Guyhirn / Wisbech on the A47 today

Gridlock briefly as six vehicle collision blocks A47

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Recovery after six vehicle crash on A47 between Guyhirn and Wisbech today

Six vehicle crash blocks A47 near Wisbech

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Footage seen by Cambridgeshire police of Wisbech nuisance motorcyclist

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Video footage catches motorcyclist red-handed

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon