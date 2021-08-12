'Phenomenal' GCSE grades despite disruption of lockdown year
- Credit: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL
Two pupils at Wisbech Grammar School are among just 3,000 across the country who achieved the best possible GCSE grades this year.
Having managed to secure a full suite of 9s in their nine GCSEs, headmaster Chris Staley has commended them for their "phenomenal all-round achievement".
"According to government data, there are approximately 3,000 pupils across the country that managed to do this and for two to be pupils at WGS is amazing.”
And, with an overall pass rate just under 100 per cent (grade 9 to 4), he added: “There is so much to celebrate given the disruption and unpredictability of the past two years.
"So I think that pupils and all the staff involved should be congratulated on such a remarkable effort.
You may also want to watch:
"There is a great deal to be proud of and the results represent the fruits of the labour (pupils and staff) over a sustained and disjointed period of time.
"It is now time to move on to the next stage," he added, saying that some lessons were moved to being online during lockdown.
Most Read
- 1 Video shows scale of police operation at Camp Beagle to protect vans
- 2 Unbeaten Fenmen oozing with confidence ahead of season opener
- 3 Police ban Facebook comments to stop anti beagle protestors ‘hijack’
- 4 Councillors share their views on Wisbech incinerator plans
- 5 Rock festival hits all the right notes in 'biggest event' yet
- 6 Drug dealer caught with £1,500 of heroin in his bottom
- 7 Councillor calls for tougher punishment as 'bike gang' strike again
- 8 Stolen caravan pursuit pays off for cops
- 9 'Phenomenal' GCSE grades despite disruption of lockdown year
- 10 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?