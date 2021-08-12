Published: 3:42 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 5:14 PM August 12, 2021

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School with their GCSE results - Credit: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Two pupils at Wisbech Grammar School are among just 3,000 across the country who achieved the best possible GCSE grades this year.

Having managed to secure a full suite of 9s in their nine GCSEs, headmaster Chris Staley has commended them for their "phenomenal all-round achievement".

"According to government data, there are approximately 3,000 pupils across the country that managed to do this and for two to be pupils at WGS is amazing.”

And, with an overall pass rate just under 100 per cent (grade 9 to 4), he added: “There is so much to celebrate given the disruption and unpredictability of the past two years.

"So I think that pupils and all the staff involved should be congratulated on such a remarkable effort.

"There is a great deal to be proud of and the results represent the fruits of the labour (pupils and staff) over a sustained and disjointed period of time.

"It is now time to move on to the next stage," he added, saying that some lessons were moved to being online during lockdown.

