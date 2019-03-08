Advanced search

Ninety per cent of Wisbech Grammar School students achieve Grades 9 to 4 in their GCSEs

PUBLISHED: 11:58 23 August 2019

Ninety per cent of Wisbech Grammar School students achieved Grades 9 to 4 in their GCSEs this year. Some of the students are pictured. Picture: SANDRA TAYLOR.

Ninety per cent of Wisbech Grammar School students achieved Grades 9 to 4 in their GCSEs this year.

Almost 50 per cent of the year group achieved top grades in their examinations (A* to B or 9 to 6).

Ten per cent of pupils gained nine or more results at grades A* to B or 6 or above.

Five per cent of pupils were awarded nine or more grades at A* to B or 7 or above

Ruth Logan gained eight 9's, and an 8 in Spanish and is taking A-levels in maths, further maths, physics and art.

She said: "I enjoyed all my subjects and was really lucky with all the help and support from teachers, and after A-levels my aim is to study architecture at Cambridge University."

Silvi Rathod gained three 9's, two 8's, two 7's, two 6's and is taking A-levels in maths, economics and psychology.

They said: "I am feeling so happy with my results, I want to work in finance eventually and this is the first step towards my goal.

"I would like to thank all my teachers as without their commitment and support I wouldn't have got the results I have today."

Matilda Kerman-Staley gained one 9, five 8's and three 7's.

She said: "I am so pleased with my results, all the studying has paid off. I am now really looking forward to starting my A-level courses in geography, biology, chemistry and textiles."

Matvei Kokin, from Wisbech, gained three 9's, three 8's, one 7 and one 6.

Georgina Avery, of March, gained two 9's, four 8's and three 7's.

Headmaster, Chris Staley, said: "I am really pleased and encouraged by the GCSE results at Wisbech Grammar School.

"Considering the curriculum changes, the move to the new 9-1 and more rigorous grading system, the pupils here have responded brilliantly.

"We are well ahead of the National pass rates overall and at the very top end of the academic spectrum we have received some stellar results with one candidate achieving eight 9 grades and one eight.

"A considerable number of other pupils achieved just 9s, 8s or 7s which is outstanding and testament to their hard work and the superb individualised academic and pastoral care on offer at WGS."

