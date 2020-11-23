Advanced search

Home could be converted into a school boarding house

PUBLISHED: 17:04 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 23 November 2020

Drone footage of Wisbech Grammar School

Drone footage of Wisbech Grammar School

Archant

Wisbech Grammar School wants to convert a home close to the school into a boarding house.

It has entered the planning application to accommodate its international students.

The seven-bedroom property at 8 The Water Gardens, in Wisbech, will become a five-bedroom boarding house if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners.

In the planning application’s design and access statement, Andrew Dighton, the school’s facilities manager, explained the school bought the home with the view of converting it into a boarding house.

He said a permanent house master will be resident at the property.

There will also be capacity for a visiting tutor to stay if the house master is away or off duty.

Support staff will also be employed to maintain the house and gardens.

Pupils will stay at the property during school term times and half term holidays – but it will be vacated during the main school holidays.

It is hoped pupils will be able to stay at the property from February 2021.

There are also future plans to create an access route from the back garden through to the school grounds, which are adjacent to the property.

The application was validated by Fenland planners on November 16.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Farmer wants to rear ostriches in the Fens

Plans have been submitted to Fenland planners for an ostrich farm on the outskirts of Wisbech. Pic: Archant

Home could be converted into a school boarding house

Drone footage of Wisbech Grammar School

Family of 80-year-old landlord promise to pay fine and rectify faults in block of flats

Wisbech landlord is fined £4,550 for housing offences including having a non-working fire alarm system and defects to the fire doors of the flats he owns after having his appeal rejected. Fenland Council has not specified the name of the landlord or where his flats are, therefore this aerial photo of Wisbech is for illustrative purposes. Picture: YOUTUBE/KONRAD KLICH

Village club chairman sees ‘a great future’ for grassroots football after Covid-19 pandemic

Roger Manchett, chairman of Doddington United FC, said he sees a bright future for grassroots football in Cambridgeshire despite having been forced to stop twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: STEVE SNELL

Runners in medal-winning mood with fundraising challenges for the NHS

A trio of Three Counties Running Club members took to the roads to raise funds for the NHS whilst winning medals as a result of their efforts. Two also completed in the Arthur Rank Hospice 5k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD