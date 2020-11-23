Home could be converted into a school boarding house

Drone footage of Wisbech Grammar School Archant

Wisbech Grammar School wants to convert a home close to the school into a boarding house.

It has entered the planning application to accommodate its international students.

The seven-bedroom property at 8 The Water Gardens, in Wisbech, will become a five-bedroom boarding house if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners.

In the planning application’s design and access statement, Andrew Dighton, the school’s facilities manager, explained the school bought the home with the view of converting it into a boarding house.

He said a permanent house master will be resident at the property.

There will also be capacity for a visiting tutor to stay if the house master is away or off duty.

Support staff will also be employed to maintain the house and gardens.

Pupils will stay at the property during school term times and half term holidays – but it will be vacated during the main school holidays.

It is hoped pupils will be able to stay at the property from February 2021.

There are also future plans to create an access route from the back garden through to the school grounds, which are adjacent to the property.

The application was validated by Fenland planners on November 16.