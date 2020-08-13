Headteacher says A-Level results have ‘significantly improved’

The headteacher at Wisbech Grammar School has commended students for their A-Level results, which he says have “significantly improved” from 12 months ago.

The top grades (A*-A) accounted for a third of results and 50 per cent of grades were A*-B, and 70 per cent of results were A* to C grades.

Arina Kokina will study law at Newcastle and will be joined by Isabella Oldershaw-Ellis who will study biology on the back of an A* in this subject at A-Level.

Harry Sayer will also attend Newcastle and study computer science.

Nathan Culley, meanwhile, will study biomedical sciences at Southampton and Ursula France mathematics at Glasgow.

Molly Sears will study chemistry at Birmingham and is joined by Alice Pealling who will study modern foreign languages.

Eleanor Sloan will be attending Rose Bruford – whose alumni includes Gary Oldman, Tom Baker, and Rosalie Craig - to study for a BA in theatre and social change; the

Chris Staley, headteacher, said: “Pupils at WGS continue to achieve top grades and their achievements have certainly not been derailed by Coronavirus or last-minute Government changes.

“At a very top level, I am really pleased with the A-Level results this year. They have significantly improved from twelve months ago.

“The overall pass rate was above 97 per cent, again an improvement upon last year and 81 per cent of WGS pupils gained their first choice places at University.

“With the background of a cancelled examination series for our upper sixth form, our pupils have demonstrated their resilience and motivation to weather this storm.

“The switch to remote/ distance learning during lockdown coupled with the enormous amount of dedication and hard work by both pupils and staff (plus the support of parents) allowed us to ensure that pupils at WGS have in no way been disadvantaged by the impact of Coronavirus.”

“No matter what the future holds for all of our pupils, the door to WGS will always be open and we look forward to hearing their news and stories as they progress onto the next part of their journey.”