Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two Wisbech Grammar School students are offered Oxbridge places

PUBLISHED: 12:52 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 21 January 2019

Wisbech Grammar School students Demelza Mason (Wisbech) and Charlotte Brett (March) are offered places by Oxford and Cambridge respectively. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Wisbech Grammar School students Demelza Mason (Wisbech) and Charlotte Brett (March) are offered places by Oxford and Cambridge respectively. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Archant

Two students from Wisbech Grammar School have been offered places to study for a degree at Cambridge and Oxford universities.

The school says it is delighted with the university offers to Demelza Mason from Wisbech and Charlotte Brett, of March, by Oxford and Cambridge respectively.

Charlotte said: “I am delighted to have received an offer from Fitzwilliam College (Cambridge) to read geography. In particular, I am looking forward to pursuing my interest in environmental issues at degree level.”

Demelza said: “I am very pleased to have been offered a place to read archaeology and anthropology at St Hugh’s College [Oxford] as it will fulfil a lifetime interest in the past and help with my work with the National Trust.”

A spokesman for the school said it puts an emphasis on early, but well thought out, applications which has rewarded pupils with offers.

“The majority of our 6th form pupils will receive all five offers from which to choose their first and second choices.

“This follows on from a very successful UCAS cycle last year which saw Tarn Chamberlain James take up a place at Cambridge to read veterinary medicine.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Parish councillor quits in Upwell over three year row with fellow councillor about ‘a piece of rail’

A Upwell parish councillor has resigned after 10 years following a row with another councillor about a “piece of rail”. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Whitemoor inmate is banned from seeing young members of his family for 31 months with no reason given, says his wife

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Blake-Tracy.

Holiday lodge operator with a park in Ely collapses into administration

Simon Moir, founder of Dream Lodges that has gone into administration. Picture: FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear festival (2019) drew crowds from across Europe to enjoy this annual traditional weekend event.

Most Read

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Parish councillor quits in Upwell over three year row with fellow councillor about ‘a piece of rail’

A Upwell parish councillor has resigned after 10 years following a row with another councillor about a “piece of rail”. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Whitemoor inmate is banned from seeing young members of his family for 31 months with no reason given, says his wife

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Blake-Tracy.

Holiday lodge operator with a park in Ely collapses into administration

Simon Moir, founder of Dream Lodges that has gone into administration. Picture: FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear festival (2019) drew crowds from across Europe to enjoy this annual traditional weekend event.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Two Wisbech Grammar School students are offered Oxbridge places

Wisbech Grammar School students Demelza Mason (Wisbech) and Charlotte Brett (March) are offered places by Oxford and Cambridge respectively. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Inquiry calls for Cambridge folk fest trust as concerns sparked over £750,000 bail-out from council

Calls for inquiry into crisis-hit trust which runs the Cambridge Folk Festival. Picture: ARCHANT.

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear festival (2019) drew crowds from across Europe to enjoy this annual traditional weekend event.

Tribute to former Ely mayor John Yates, and chairman of Cambridgeshire Acre, who died over the weekend

Cllr John Yates (second left) at the annual Christmas dinner for City of Ely councillors in Decemberl. The event took place at the Riverside Bar and Kitchen. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists