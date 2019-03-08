Piano recital mixes music from around the world in a concert at Wisbech Grammar School

A young pianist is giving a concert at Wisbech Grammar School combining traditional classical pieces with Chinese folk songs.

Alex Tsvetkov, formerly Florian, will play a mix of musical styles for his concert during the evening presented by the Wisbech Music Society.

A spokesman for Wisbech Grammar School said it will be an: “Interesting programme.”

As well as music by Bach and Beethoven there will be piano arrangements of Chinese folk songs by Wang Jianzhong and music composed by Pancho Vladigerov, a leading Bulgarian composer of the 20th Century.

The spokesman said “It promises to be a very varied and exciting evening.”

Alex has lived in Wisbech for a number of years and, supported by the Wisbech Music Society and Saint Augustine’s Church, he has given several excellent concerts in the area.

• The concert is on Friday March 29 at 7.30pm in the Russell Hall of Wisbech Grammar School. Alex is available to play at events and also can offer piano tuition. Contact him via Facebook.