Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Piano recital mixes music from around the world in a concert at Wisbech Grammar School

PUBLISHED: 11:13 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 20 March 2019

Alex Florain plays a concert at Wisbech Grammar School. Picture: ALEX FLORIAN

Alex Florain plays a concert at Wisbech Grammar School. Picture: ALEX FLORIAN

Archant

A young pianist is giving a concert at Wisbech Grammar School combining traditional classical pieces with Chinese folk songs.

Alex Florain plays a concert at Wisbech Grammar School. Picture: ALEX FLORIANAlex Florain plays a concert at Wisbech Grammar School. Picture: ALEX FLORIAN

Alex Tsvetkov, formerly Florian, will play a mix of musical styles for his concert during the evening presented by the Wisbech Music Society.

A spokesman for Wisbech Grammar School said it will be an: “Interesting programme.”

As well as music by Bach and Beethoven there will be piano arrangements of Chinese folk songs by Wang Jianzhong and music composed by Pancho Vladigerov, a leading Bulgarian composer of the 20th Century.

The spokesman said “It promises to be a very varied and exciting evening.”

Alex has lived in Wisbech for a number of years and, supported by the Wisbech Music Society and Saint Augustine’s Church, he has given several excellent concerts in the area.

• The concert is on Friday March 29 at 7.30pm in the Russell Hall of Wisbech Grammar School. Alex is available to play at events and also can offer piano tuition. Contact him via Facebook.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

Three taken to hospital after collision between three cars and HGV at Thorney

Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Tongue in cheek social media post by the police officer out to catch those parking illegally in a Fenland town - overall he won the Facebook debate

All in a morning's work for the police officer in Whittlesey who having issued two parking tickets warned he was ready and waiting to catch more offenders. Picture; FEN COPS

Man dies in car crash near King’s Lynn after his Ford Focus ‘collided with tree’ before overturning

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans near Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

Three taken to hospital after collision between three cars and HGV at Thorney

Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Tongue in cheek social media post by the police officer out to catch those parking illegally in a Fenland town - overall he won the Facebook debate

All in a morning's work for the police officer in Whittlesey who having issued two parking tickets warned he was ready and waiting to catch more offenders. Picture; FEN COPS

Man dies in car crash near King’s Lynn after his Ford Focus ‘collided with tree’ before overturning

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans near Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Talk at Fenland Archaeological Society about ‘rare phenomenon’ of Saxon burials

A talk at the Fenland Archaeological Society will look at the rare phenomenon of Saxon bed burials. Pictured here is the cross. Picture: SOCIETY.

Man dies in car crash near King’s Lynn after his Ford Focus ‘collided with tree’ before overturning

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans near Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

REVIEW: Devilishly delectable dishes delight at The Green Man in Trumpington

REVIEW: Devilishly delectable dishes delight at The Green Man in Trumpington. Picture: CLARE BUTLER/ JESSICA LABHART.

Piano recital mixes music from around the world in a concert at Wisbech Grammar School

Alex Florain plays a concert at Wisbech Grammar School. Picture: ALEX FLORIAN

March woman running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon for her best friend Emma who suffers with ‘severe Cardiomyopathy’

Wendy Harrison of March (pictured) will be running this year’s London Marathon in aid of the CardiomyopathyUK charity which looks after her best friend. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists