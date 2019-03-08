Help on the way for those in Wisbech and the Fens living with life-limiting illness

Staff nurse Jane Clarke prepares a patient to receive treatment in the newly refurbished Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre. Picture; ALAN HUDSON DAY CENTRE Archant

A new way of looking after those in the Fens with long term health issues is being pioneered by the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre based at North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture; ALAN HUDSON DAY CENTRE The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre based at North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture; ALAN HUDSON DAY CENTRE

Both organisations are working with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (C&PCCG) to streamline support to people living with a life-limiting illness in Wisbech and the Fens.

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre (AHDTC) an Arthur Rank Hospice Service, based at North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech, will be providing a community specialist palliative care service.

This nursing service supports those with a life-limiting illness within their own home, 9.30am-4.30pm Monday to Friday, ensuring integrated care within the patient's home through close work between the treatment centre, the hospice at home team, GPs, district nurses and wider community services.

It will be available to patients who are registered with a GP practice within the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, predominantly those Practices in Wisbech.

Some of the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in the Day Therapy lounge, before the expansion and refurbishment project. Picture: ALAN HUDSON DAY CENTRE Some of the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in the Day Therapy lounge, before the expansion and refurbishment project. Picture: ALAN HUDSON DAY CENTRE

A part time clinical nurse specialist has been recruited and will be in post by September 2019. In the meantime, the AHDTC are triaging the calls and supporting depending on clinical priority.

To be referred for any of these services, please contact your GP or specialist nurse.

Judi Duffy (Creative Activities Coordinator) with a patient who attends the Treatment Centre's weekly Day Therapy Social Group. Picture; ALAN HUDSON DAY CENTRE Judi Duffy (Creative Activities Coordinator) with a patient who attends the Treatment Centre's weekly Day Therapy Social Group. Picture; ALAN HUDSON DAY CENTRE

You may also want to watch: