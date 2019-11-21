Advanced search

Overgrown former gas works site in Wisbech earmarked for 19 homes in application to Fenland District Council

PUBLISHED: 17:22 21 November 2019

Site of former gas works in Chase Street, Wisbech, and outline of where 19 homes could be built if Fenland Council agrees.

Site of former gas works in Chase Street, Wisbech, and outline of where 19 homes could be built if Fenland Council agrees.

Archant

London based Peace Developer and Investment Ltd has snapped up the former gas works site in Chase Street, Wisbech, for £121,000 and hopes for planning permission for 19 two storey homes on the site.

Yar Qand, the company's sole director, has used local agents Peter Humphrey to submit a planning application to Fenland District Council that will add a further piece of the Nene Waterfront regeneration jigsaw that was proposed nearly 20 years ago.

Maxey Grounds has put in a separate viability assessment justifying why the council should not require some of the new homes to be designated affordable.

This report examines the likely costs of building the homes and the profit expected in an area where houses are said by Maxey Grounds to have a maximum selling price of £160,000-£180,000 "which is mixed-use and adjoining a commercial area".

An email on the planning files of Fenland Council shows that Mr Qand tried to sell the site to Clarion Housing back in February.

"I can confirm that we are not in a position to make an offer for your site," wrote Fiona Coulson, head of new business for the eastern region for Clarion.

You may also want to watch:

"I have also a confirmation from the management team that we would not support access to your land through our development as this would cause too much disruption for our residents."

She added: "I understand that you have an alternative access from Chase Street so this should not cause a problem."

In a design and access statement, Mr Humphrey describes the site as "a large vacant piece of land, mostly covered in concrete hard standing.

"The proposed development will continue the recent residential development of the area (Cotterell Way, Ogden Gardens and Ettie Close).

He says the existing vehicular access off Chase Street will serve the new homes after talks with the county highways and Clarion broke down over a link from Ettie Close. Mr Humphrey confirmed that Clarion had blocked use of the "ransom strip" that would have allowed Ettie Close to be used.

He said the entire shared road would remain private and therefore not adopted by the county council. A management company will be set up to manage and maintain the private drive.

Most Read

Terraced houses in Wisbech given permission for EIGHT to live one side and NINE to live on the other side - with maybe one parking space

26 and 27 Alexandra Road, Wisbech, which have been given permission by Fenland District Council to remain as HMOs. Picture; GOOGLE

Lost Wisbech brought to life as 3,000 images taken by late photographer Geoff Hastings are published

Lost Wisbech brought to life as 3,000 images taken by late photographer Geoff Hastings are published. Picture: GEOFF HASTINGS

Owner of Murrow newsagents fights off attempted robber who was carrying a knife

Aaron Pollington, who owns Pollington'?s Newsagents & General Store in Murrow, fought off a masked man (pictured) who demanded cash from the till this morning (Wednesday November 20). The man has since been arrested and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station. Picture: AARON POLLINGTON

Cat rescued from burning flat in Wisbech as ‘accidental blaze’ rips through upper-floor at Weston Miller Drive

The scene at West Miller Drive, Wisbech after a blaze ripped through an upper-floor flat. A cat was rescued and given oxygen therapy. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Deportation, eight years in jail and now £10,000 proceeds of crime order for man from Wisbech convicted of modern day slavery

Michail Charitonov, 37, formerly of Canon Street, Wisbech, was ordered to pay back £10,411.24 at the conclusion of a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation hearing. Picture: POLICE

Most Read

Terraced houses in Wisbech given permission for EIGHT to live one side and NINE to live on the other side - with maybe one parking space

26 and 27 Alexandra Road, Wisbech, which have been given permission by Fenland District Council to remain as HMOs. Picture; GOOGLE

Lost Wisbech brought to life as 3,000 images taken by late photographer Geoff Hastings are published

Lost Wisbech brought to life as 3,000 images taken by late photographer Geoff Hastings are published. Picture: GEOFF HASTINGS

Owner of Murrow newsagents fights off attempted robber who was carrying a knife

Aaron Pollington, who owns Pollington'?s Newsagents & General Store in Murrow, fought off a masked man (pictured) who demanded cash from the till this morning (Wednesday November 20). The man has since been arrested and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station. Picture: AARON POLLINGTON

Cat rescued from burning flat in Wisbech as ‘accidental blaze’ rips through upper-floor at Weston Miller Drive

The scene at West Miller Drive, Wisbech after a blaze ripped through an upper-floor flat. A cat was rescued and given oxygen therapy. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Deportation, eight years in jail and now £10,000 proceeds of crime order for man from Wisbech convicted of modern day slavery

Michail Charitonov, 37, formerly of Canon Street, Wisbech, was ordered to pay back £10,411.24 at the conclusion of a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation hearing. Picture: POLICE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

By election after £4,500 a year councillor quits - nine days after resigning £85,000 a year job as Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner

In happier times, Jason Ablewhite welcoming his depuity Ray Bisby nearly two years ago, Mr Bisby is now about to become his interim replacement.

Overgrown former gas works site in Wisbech earmarked for 19 homes in application to Fenland District Council

Site of former gas works in Chase Street, Wisbech, and outline of where 19 homes could be built if Fenland Council agrees.

Young sea cadet from Wisbech has Olympic Games potential after being head-hunted for pathway windsurfing team

Wisbech Sea Cadet Luke Hayes (pictured) has the potential of becoming an Olympian after being head-hunted for a windsurfing team. Picture: Supplied

Fewer trees in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire than in London

There are fewer trees in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire than in London according to a new study by environmental group Friends of the Earth. Pictured are the March Lions when they decided to brighten up the circular garden in West End Park in April. Picture: JOHN POTTER

Firefighters extinguish bin fire in Wisbech only for another to be set alight by arsonists just minutes later

Firefighters spend over an hour tackling a bin fire only for arsonists to set another alight just minutes after crews left. Picture: Archant/FILE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists