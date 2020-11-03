Poll

Are residents really ‘furious’ over hand-me-down ‘bubble-wrap’ Christmas tree?

We're asking people in Wisbech if they really are furious over their new hand-me-down Christmas tree? Picture: Kim Taylor/Sunlounger Travel Archant

Residents in Wisbech have been branded “furious” by a national newspaper following the arrival of a hand-me-down Christmas tree.

The metal sculpture – described by one man as “baubles in bubble-wrap” - was gifted to the town from their near neighbours in Peterborough.

Originally costing £40,000, the tree has been erected in Wisbech Market Place after standing in Peterborough each Christmas for the last four years.

One national tabloid picked up on the transaction, speaking to locals who expressed their hatred for the town’s less traditional festive approach.

Councillor Steve Tierney said: “We are still having the normal Christmas decorations and a normal Christmas tree as well as the new ‘Balls of Light’ tree.

The view from Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech Market Place. Picture: Supplied The view from Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech Market Place. Picture: Supplied

“The new Christmas Tree cost us not a penny, Cllr Samantha Hoy did a deal with Peterborough and scored us a £40,000 tree decoration completely for free.

“The new tree had to be erected early because the team who install the lights have never put it up before and it’s a big beast.”

Comments have poured in online after one market trader, speaking to the red top, said the tree was “out of place” because “the town is not modern enough”.

He added: “It would fit better in the Kings Lynn area because it’s more modern.”

We have now released our own survey to find out what the people of Wisbech really think about the new Christmas tree which has caused so much drama.

Iain Kirkbright, who owns Sunlounger Travel which sits just metres from the tree, said: “To be honest we really don’t mind the tree; it looks nice in front of the shop.”

Cllr Tierney added: “When Peterborough had a mixed opinion about the new tree, it was broadly because people wanted a real tree.

“Wisbech Town Council knew this and so the tree is in an addition to the normal tree and decorations, not instead of, as there was no desire to get into that debate.

“Sadly, due to some newspapers and misinformation it happened anyway.

“Covid and lockdown is horrible for everybody. But Christmas is still coming, and we will have our switch on and do the best we can to lift everybody’s spirits.

“The new tree looks amazing all lit up against the night sky - the kids are going to love it.”

Setting up the new Christmas tree in Wisbech. Picture: Kim Taylor Setting up the new Christmas tree in Wisbech. Picture: Kim Taylor

Have your say! What do you think about the new Christmas tree? Let us know by voting in our online poll or by emailing: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk