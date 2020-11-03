Advanced search

Poll

Are residents really ‘furious’ over hand-me-down ‘bubble-wrap’ Christmas tree?

PUBLISHED: 15:20 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 03 November 2020

We're asking people in Wisbech if they really are furious over their new hand-me-down Christmas tree? Picture: Kim Taylor/Sunlounger Travel

We're asking people in Wisbech if they really are furious over their new hand-me-down Christmas tree? Picture: Kim Taylor/Sunlounger Travel

Archant

Residents in Wisbech have been branded “furious” by a national newspaper following the arrival of a hand-me-down Christmas tree.

The metal sculpture – described by one man as “baubles in bubble-wrap” - was gifted to the town from their near neighbours in Peterborough.

Originally costing £40,000, the tree has been erected in Wisbech Market Place after standing in Peterborough each Christmas for the last four years.

One national tabloid picked up on the transaction, speaking to locals who expressed their hatred for the town’s less traditional festive approach.

Councillor Steve Tierney said: “We are still having the normal Christmas decorations and a normal Christmas tree as well as the new ‘Balls of Light’ tree.

The view from Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech Market Place. Picture: SuppliedThe view from Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech Market Place. Picture: Supplied

“The new Christmas Tree cost us not a penny, Cllr Samantha Hoy did a deal with Peterborough and scored us a £40,000 tree decoration completely for free.

“The new tree had to be erected early because the team who install the lights have never put it up before and it’s a big beast.”

Comments have poured in online after one market trader, speaking to the red top, said the tree was “out of place” because “the town is not modern enough”.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “It would fit better in the Kings Lynn area because it’s more modern.”

We have now released our own survey to find out what the people of Wisbech really think about the new Christmas tree which has caused so much drama.

Iain Kirkbright, who owns Sunlounger Travel which sits just metres from the tree, said: “To be honest we really don’t mind the tree; it looks nice in front of the shop.”

Cllr Tierney added: “When Peterborough had a mixed opinion about the new tree, it was broadly because people wanted a real tree.

The view from Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech Market Place. Picture: SuppliedThe view from Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech Market Place. Picture: Supplied

“Wisbech Town Council knew this and so the tree is in an addition to the normal tree and decorations, not instead of, as there was no desire to get into that debate.

“Sadly, due to some newspapers and misinformation it happened anyway.

“Covid and lockdown is horrible for everybody. But Christmas is still coming, and we will have our switch on and do the best we can to lift everybody’s spirits.

“The new tree looks amazing all lit up against the night sky - the kids are going to love it.”

Setting up the new Christmas tree in Wisbech. Picture: Kim TaylorSetting up the new Christmas tree in Wisbech. Picture: Kim Taylor

Have your say! What do you think about the new Christmas tree? Let us know by voting in our online poll or by emailing: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

High school open for all students after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Marshland High School at West Walton, near Wisbech Picture: Google

Company boss says HMO will offer health and welfare lifeline for the homeless

4 Bridge Street, Wisbech. Picture; GOOGLE

£10,000 drugs find during police ‘home visit’

Police who arrested a man in Wisbech later found a £10,000 cannabis factory at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Are residents really ‘furious’ over hand-me-down ‘bubble-wrap’ Christmas tree?

We're asking people in Wisbech if they really are furious over their new hand-me-down Christmas tree? Picture: Kim Taylor/Sunlounger Travel

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

High school open for all students after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Marshland High School at West Walton, near Wisbech Picture: Google

Company boss says HMO will offer health and welfare lifeline for the homeless

4 Bridge Street, Wisbech. Picture; GOOGLE

£10,000 drugs find during police ‘home visit’

Police who arrested a man in Wisbech later found a £10,000 cannabis factory at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Are residents really ‘furious’ over hand-me-down ‘bubble-wrap’ Christmas tree?

We're asking people in Wisbech if they really are furious over their new hand-me-down Christmas tree? Picture: Kim Taylor/Sunlounger Travel

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Cricket club secures generous grant to help current and future generations

Les Mills (pictured), secretary at March Town Cricket Club, said their latest grant will be used to help provide sufficient facilities for its players and coaches. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

Three adults and teenage girl hospitalised after head-on crash that left four more children with whiplash

Three adults and a teenage girl were hospitalised after a head-on collision at Black Drove near Thorney that also left four other children with whiplash. The crash involving a grey Citroen C3 and a blue Land Rover Defender happened at about 7.50pm on Monday November 2. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Royal visitor to pharmaceuticals company that diversified to create hand sanitiser in the wake of the pandemic

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

Are residents really ‘furious’ over hand-me-down ‘bubble-wrap’ Christmas tree?

We're asking people in Wisbech if they really are furious over their new hand-me-down Christmas tree? Picture: Kim Taylor/Sunlounger Travel

Lockdown halts grassroots football across Cambridgeshire for a second time as all action is suspended

The FA have confirmed that all ‘non-elite’ football, including grassroots football, will be suspended from Thursday until at least December 2 due to new lockdown measures for England imposed by the government. Picture: PEXELS