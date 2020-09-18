Advanced search

Watch the bizarre moment topless man decides to have a wash in town’s water fountain

PUBLISHED: 15:46 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 18 September 2020

It’s a lovely day, indeed, and one Wisbech resident has really been making the most of the sunny weather - by having a wash in the town’s fountain. Picture: SUPPLIED

It’s a lovely day, indeed, and one Wisbech resident has really been making the most of the sunny weather - by having a wash in the town’s fountain.

The video, which shows a topless man lathering himself up in St Peter's Church garden, was taken at around 1pm today.

The video, which shows a topless man lathering himself up in St Peter’s Church garden, was taken at around 1pm today.

A local resident sneakily captured the unusual sight on camera by peering over the church garden sign - and then uploaded the clip to their social media.

Posting the unexpected footage to their Snapchat account, they accompanied it with the simple caption: “OMG only in Wisbech”.

The resident said: “The man took his shoes off and thought he was just going to have a paddle.

“Everybody was looking at it as though it was normal.”

