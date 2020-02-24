Advanced search

Wisbech footballer who had kidney failure is gearing up for charity half-marathon after transplant from stranger

PUBLISHED: 15:37 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 24 February 2020

Wisbech Town Walking Football Club secretary Ben Baylis, who was given a new lease of life thanks to a life-saving transplant operation, is running a half-marathon to raise funds for the charity Kidney Research. Birthday bowling the day Ben got the transplant call. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Wisbech Town Walking Football Club secretary Ben Baylis, who was given a new lease of life thanks to a life-saving transplant operation, is running a half-marathon to raise funds for the charity Kidney Research. Birthday bowling the day Ben got the transplant call. Picture: KATH SANSOM

A Wisbech footballer is gearing up to run a charity half-marathon with his daughters following a kidney transplant from a stranger which saved his life.

Ben with his daughters, clockwise: Gemma, Ellie and Beth. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Ben Baylis was down to just five per cent kidney function and had no idea he had become critically ill, when an annual health check showed he was in end-stage kidney failure.

Now he wants to give back to help others and to support future research because "I know the difference it makes to people".

The 55-year-old walking football player and secretary for the Wisbech club, faced home dialysis for 11 hours every day, potentially for the rest of his life, until a suitable organ donor match was found.

Ben said: "My father died of kidney disease when he was 32 and I was nine-years-old, so I always knew it was likely to affect me.

Ben playing for WTWFC in t he Peterborough and district league. Picture: KATH SANSOM

"I was monitored once a year from that point onwards, but I wasn't expecting to experience the 'silent killer' effect of kidney disease.

"My kidney function fell to five per cent which is critical. Average function is 60 per cent, but I barely felt any difference in my health other than being a bit more tired.

"I would never have known, were it not for the regular monitoring. I feel very lucky. I could have died."

For 18 months, Ben hooked himself up to his home dialysis machine every night, which required monthly deliveries of fluids and equipment, weighing half a tonne.

Ben (back row, third from left) with WTWFC in Norwich. Picture: KATH SANSOM

He added: "It took over our spare room, it was incredible to see how much was needed to keep me alive."

Ben is well known in the Fenland area as secretary of the Wisbech Town Walking Football Club, a player in the Northern Premier League with the Nomads and assistant manager to the Scotland Walking Football Team being put together for the 2020 Euro championships in Wales in July.

Then, out of the blue in April 2018, Ben received the call saying a suitable donor had been found.

He said: "It was a Saturday afternoon of my birthday weekend. Celebrations stopped, I packed a bag and a taxi was sent to get me to Addenbrookes as quickly as possible."

A few hours later Ben was in theatre having transplant surgery.

He added: "It's a shock when you get the call but I'd already had one false alarm and was fairly chilled about the idea. I felt strong and ready.

"At first, the kidney struggled to get going, but once it did, I haven't looked back. I was home by Day 12 and haven't experienced any problems.

Picture: KATH SANSOM

"It has been a smooth journey. Not everybody is this lucky as the body's immune system can reject the kidney or people can get very sick."

Six months after his life-saving surgery Ben was able to send a letter to the family of the deceased donor via the hospital's anonymous communication system.

"Within four months I received a hand-written reply from the donor's wife and it took my breath away," he said.

"Her husband sounded very much like me with his outlook on life. He was a keen footballer with similar interests. It's as if you are describing the same person.

Ben's home dialysis machine for 18 months. Picture: KATH SANSOM

"My kidney donor has enabled me to have a much better quality of life. I feel grateful I can easily go on holiday, go out and about, live my life without the burden of dialysis."

Ben, who has polycystic kidney disease is running the Lee Valley Half Marathon on March 29 for Kidney Research UK with his family and friends.

Joining him are daughters Ellie, 25, and Gemma, 29, who have kidney disease and Beth, 27, who does not.

Also running are his daughter's step-sister, Olivia Sandler, her father Rob Sandler and Daisy Matthews, Ben's partner's daughter.

Month's supply of dialysis equipment - 12 litres of fluid passed through body per 11-hour night. Picture: KATH SANSOM

To donate, visit the team's JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Team-Kidney

