The family who visited Edina Court retirement home in Wisbech for the first time together. Top Row: Sarah Tawn, Ray Merrell and Anne Godfrey. Bottom Row: Brenda Merrell, Louie Britton and Rebecca Gent. - Credit: Freddie Gent

A family with five generations met up in their relatives’ new retirement home for the first time together this month.

They took a photo to remember it.

The family members, who live in Wisbech and Gorefield, visited Brenda and Ray Merrell at Edina Court retirement home in Wisbech.

Pictured in the photo is Brenda and Ray who are both 89-years-old, their daughter Anne, 65, Anne’s daughter Sarah, 47, Anne’s granddaughter Rebecca, 28 and Anne’s great grandson Louie who is three-months-old.

Brenda and Ray moved into the care home three weeks ago, meaning this is the first family photo they’ve had since living there.

“This is just some of us. The rest of the family have yet to go in and see them in their new home,” said their daughter, Anne Godfrey.

“This was the first time both Sarah and Rebecca had visited Edina Court.

“Before moving there, my parents lived at Somers Court in Wisbech for three years but that was mostly in lockdown and as it was all restricted, only myself and my brother were able to visit them.

“Mum and dad were born 10 days apart, so dad’s always saying he’s her ‘toyboy’!

“They’re both very young in spirit and Dad was actually a paratrooper when he was younger hence the print on his top in the photo."

Anne added: “We’re a really close family. I live right next door to Rebecca in Gorefield.

“Sarah also lives in Gorefield too – she has seven children and is an A&E nurse in King’s Lynn.”

For this family, it’s not the first time they’ve had a photo with five generations involved.

This five generation family photo was taken in 1974 when Anne's daughter, Sarah was born. Sarah is the baby in the photo and Ann is also pictured. - Credit: Anne Godfrey

In 1974, when Sarah was born, a photograph was taken again with five generations in the family.

“That photo is more on my husband's side whereas the new one is more on my side of the family,” said Anne.

“People in our family seem to be pretty long livers!"

Anne says that both Brenda and Ray were worried they wouldn’t make it through the lockdowns, but they have thanks to the care they received at the retirement homes.

“It was hard for them as there was no social interaction with anybody else,” she said.

“We were worried that if they had to go into hospital whilst we couldn’t see them, we may never have seen them again.

“It was lovely to be able to get this photo of us all together.”